A former Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. management executive, Wes Frye, has been named to the board of directors of XPO.

Frye worked at Old Dominion for 30 years, including 18 years as chief financial officer, before retiring in December 2014.

Both Old Dominion and XPO are among the nation’s largest less-than-truckload freight transport corporations.

Frye’s appointment expands the composition of the XPO board to nine members, of which seven are independent directors.

Brad Jacobs, executive chairman of XPO, said Frye “brings a rare mix of industry expertise and financial acumen that will be a powerful asset to both our board and our company.”

XPO, based in Greenwich, Conn., had about 38,000 employees.