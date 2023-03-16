Jim Morgan, the retired chairman and chief executive of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc., has become the founder’s chair of Leighton Ford Ministries in Charlotte.

Morgan has led six different companies, including as chairman and chief executive of Wachovia Securities.

He also served on the boards of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc., Lowe's Cos. Inc., The YMCA of Greater Charlotte and Youth Commission International.

Founded in 1986, Leighton Ford Ministries is a non-profit ministry “designed to be a catalyst for mentoring a new generation of healthy leaders who sustain thriving ministries for the sake of the Gospel.”

Ministry official Kevin Ford said the founder's chair “was created as a way for the board to continue representing my dad's values and vision. We are honored to have (Morgan) serve in this role.”

“When he was the executive chairman during Krispy Kreme's turnaround, I asked him how he did it. He responded that ‘the employees just needed someone to love them like Jesus does, so I did my best to love them.’ "