Retiring BAT chairman cites progress in smokeless tobacco products in final report

Burrows cited that BAT had 3.3% in revenue growth for fiscal 2020, which was above its guidance of 1% to 3% growth.

"Importantly, $1.94 billion of our (2020) revenues came from our reduced-risk, new-category products, representing 15% growth at constant rates compared with 2019," Burrows said.

"With this progress, and the momentum we generated in the second half, we are on track to meet our $6.94 billion new category revenue ambition by 2025."

Burrows said BAT produce a net gain of 3 million consumers for its smokeless products to an estimated 13.5 million. The manufacturer has set a goal of 50 million smokeless product consumers by 2030.

First-half 2021 update

Burrows briefly discussed the potential for the Biden administration's Food and Drug Administration to consider limited, if not banning, menthol flavoring in tobacco products.

Reynolds' top traditional cigarette is menthol-flavored Newport, the No. 2-selling in the U.S. market.

"Any such regulation would be highly complex and could take many years to implement," Burrows said.