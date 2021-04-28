Retiring BAT chairman notes progress in smokeless tobacco products in final report

The chairman of British American Tobacco Plc said Wednesday in his final annual shareholder report that significant strides in its smokeless portfolio are positioning the manufacturer for a promising products transition.
Richard Burrows retired Wednesday after 11½ years as chairman. His successor, Luc Jobin, was named chairman designee March 1.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds, its largest global subsidiary, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Both Burrows and chief executive Jack Bowles have said the manufacturer is focused on three main priorities: ratcheting up non-traditional cigarette product revenue; diversifying next-generation product innovations; and gaining market share in traditional cigarettes sales.
BAT includes in its new product category portfolio: Glo heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes; Reynolds' No. 2 selling electronic cigarette, Vuse; top-selling Camel Snus; and oral tobacco products Dryft and Velo.
"BAT is transforming into a high-growth, multi-category consumer goods business, with a purpose to reduce its health impact, driven by meeting evolving consumer needs," Burrows said.
"This is evidenced by strong market share gains, consumer acquisition and revenue growth in our new categories in 2020."
Burrows noted BAT's 3.3% revenue growth for fiscal 2020, which was above its expectation of 1% to 3% growth.
"Importantly, $1.94 billion of our (2020) revenues came from our reduced-risk, new-category products, representing 15% growth at constant rates compared with 2019," Burrows said.
"With this progress, and the momentum we generated in the second half, we are on track to meet our $6.94 billion new category revenue ambition by 2025."
Burrows said BAT had a net gain of 3 million consumers for its smokeless products to an estimated 13.5 million. The manufacturer has set a goal of 50 million smokeless product consumers by 2030.
First-half 2021 update
Burrows briefly discussed the potential for the Biden administration's Food and Drug Administration to consider limiting, if not banning, menthol flavoring in tobacco products.
Reynolds' top traditional cigarette is menthol-flavored Newport, the No. 2-selling in the U.S. market.
"Any such regulation would be highly complex and could take many years to implement," Burrows said.
"We support regulation that is clearly founded on scientific evidence and which considers all unintended consequences" that could include a potential expansion of the black market for menthol traditional cigarettes.
Burrows said BAT has started fiscal 2021 "with good performance across all our new categories businesses."
"We continue to see strong consumer acquisition, consumables volume growth and market share growth."
Burrows cited as an example that Glo, including its Hyper style, has gained a 6.2% market share among all nicotine products in Japan.
Vuse is projected to be available at retailers by June 30 in Canada and a 22-country segment of Europe and the Middle East known as the ENA membership region.
Burrows noted that Velo holds a 17.6% market share in the U.S. modern oral tobacco product sector.
Burrows cautioned that "while COVID-19 vaccination efforts are advancing, uncertainties around the pace of economic recovery and governments’ fiscal strategies remain."
"As a result, in the U.S., the fiscal 2021 volume outlook remains uncertain, although our year-to-date trading performance has been robust. In addition, we have not seen any recovery in our global travel retail business to date."
Burrows reaffirmed BAT's fiscal 2021 expectation of: global tobacco industry volume down 3%; revenue growth in the 3% to 5% range; mid-single figure constant currency adjusted earnings per share growth; and maintaining its 65%