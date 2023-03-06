Michael Johnson received total compensation valued at $10.34 million in fiscal 2022 as he began his third term as chief executive of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., the manufacturer reported in its annual proxy regulatory filing Friday.

The vast majority of Johnson's compensation was stock- and stock-option awards valued at a combined $10.13 on the date they were awarded.

He also received $204,030 in all other compensation, which included $112,103 for non-business use of a private aircraft, and $62,778 in cash retainer fees for serving on the company board of directors from April to November.

Meanwhile, former chairman and chief executive John Agwunobi was paid $2.27 million in severance following his abrupt departure from the company on Oct. 27.

None of the named executives received incentive pay in 2022.

Herbalife has its East Coast manufacturing hub in Winston-Salem with at least 750 employees.

Johnson returned as chief executive following Agwunobi's departure. At that time, Herbalife said Johnson would receive a base salary of $1.

Johnson previously served as chief executive from 2003 to 2017 and in an interim role from 2019 to 2020. He was chairman from 2007 to 2020.

Agwunobi succeeded Johnson in both roles in 2020.

Agwunobi was paid $903,077 in salary and just under $5 million in stock awards.

For fiscal 2022, net income was off 28.1% to $321.3 million.

Herbalife reported the CEO pay ratio for Agwunobi was $153-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $39,782.

Robert Levy, executive vice president for worldwide distributor affairs, was listed for the first time. He received $566,500 in base salary and $2.44 million in total compensation.

Frank Lamberti, regional president for the Americas, was listed for the first time. He received $566,500 in base salary and $2.43 million in total compensation.

John DeSimone, Herbalife’s chief strategy officer, received an 11% decrease in base salary to $562,873 and a 22.2% decrease in total compensation to $2.84 million.

Henry Wang, general counsel, was listed for the first time. He received $550,000 in base salary and $2.86 million in total compensation.

Alexander Amezquita, chief financial officer, received a 12.4% increase in base salary and total compensation of $2.86 million, up 98%.

Mark Schissel, chief operating officer, received a 7.1% jump in base salary and total compensation of $2.86 million, up 42.7%.

Herbalife will hold its annual shareholders meeting on April 26. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.

However, Herbalife is requesting shareholder permission to change its corporate name and brand back to Herbalife Ltd., which it had operated as up until April 2018.

The manufacturer's board of directors "determined that, with the company’s global reach and the growing field of health and wellness innovation, it would be in the company’s best interest" to drop Nutrition "to better align the name with the company’s expanding business strategy and operation to reach beyond nutritional categories of weight management, targeted nutrition and energy, sports and fitness products."