Returning to work is balancing act between safety and adapting to changes

However, certain U.S. business divisions or subgroups may return before Labor Day “on an opt-in basis.”

“Hopefully, this helps you plan for more than just the next 30 days as we approach the summer months, as well as the beginning of the 2021-22 school year,” Scharf wrote.

Scharf said employees working from home will continue to do so even if they have been fully vaccinated.

“We will follow the science in our decision-making, meaning we will pay close attention to COVID-19 case rates and vaccination rates, and we will return to a more normal model globally only when we believe it is safe to do so,” Scharf wrote.

“We are optimistic that the external environment will support a return in September, but our final decision will be based on the science.”

Scharf said Wells Fargo is leaning increasingly on the side of returning to the workplace because “we believe most of us benefit from being physically together.”

“We also understand that the boundary between personal time and work time has been blurred — often to the detriment of our personal well-being. This is not a Wells Fargo-specific issue, but one we want to ensure does not continue.