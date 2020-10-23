Revenue boost from IberiaBank deal, SunTrust branches lifts First Horizon third-quarter profit

First Horizon National Corp.'s first full quarter of revenue from its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank helped boost its third-quarter net income by near fivefold to $523 million.

However, the Memphis, Tenn., bank reported Friday that much of the increased quarterly profit came from having $532 million in what it termed "purchase accounting gain."

The gain was related to both the IberiaBank deal that closed July 2 and the July 17 completion of acquiring nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.

The accounting gain was offset somewhat by a combined $248 million in merger and acquisition expenses.

As a result, adjusted net income for the third quarter was $193 million.

Diluted earnings were at 95 cents, up from 35 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 35 cents, compared with 43 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 17 cents by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.