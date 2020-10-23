Revenue boost from IberiaBank deal, SunTrust branches lifts First Horizon third-quarter profit

First Horizon National Corp.'s first full quarter of revenue from its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank helped boost its third-quarter net income by near fivefold to $523 million.
However, the Memphis, Tenn., bank reported Friday that much of the increased quarterly profit came from having $532 million in what it termed "purchase accounting gain."
The gain was related to both the IberiaBank deal that closed July 2 and the July 17 completion of acquiring nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
The accounting gain was offset somewhat by a combined $248 million in merger and acquisition expenses.
As a result, adjusted net income for the third quarter was $193 million.
Diluted earnings were at 95 cents, up from 35 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 35 cents, compared with 43 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 17 cents by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its markets, First Horizon reported adding $227 million to its loan-loss provision in the third quarter, up from $121 million in the second quarter.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Most banks are expected to increase the provision for several more quarters.
First Horizon reported the IberiaBank branch and information-technology conversion "is well under way with significant progress across key milestones, including finalizing 100% of major tech system decisions, completing human-resources system conversion, aligning benefit plans, and establishing go-to-market and organizational models."
The bank said a "three-year strategic plan (is) to be finalized in the fourth quarter."
Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Chris Marinac said First Horizon's "considerable one-time charges were expected and core earnings per share are above our estimates."
"The company outlines cost-savings schedules such that $170 million in total overhead is (completed) by 2022: $18 million has been achieved as of October, which should rise to $48 million by Dec. 31, $100 million by December 2021 and the full $170 million during 2022."
Loan income was up 76.7% to $532 million, largely driven by $225 million generated from IberiaBank channels and the acquired SunTrust customer loan activities.
The bank said its federal Paycheck Protection Program loan portfolio was worth $4.2 billion as of Sept. 30. It said COVID-19 related loan deferrals, when excluding PPP loan, have dropped from 12.8% to 2.4%.
Fee income surged from $172 million a year ago to $823 million in the third quarter. The $532 million from the positive accounting gain was factored into the fee income totals.
Fixed income fees rose 15.6% to $111 million. Mortgage banking and title fees soared from $2 million to $66 million, which reflected mostly refinancing and new mortgage loans.
Bryan Jordan, First Horizon's president and chief executive, said in a statement that completing the acquisitions of IberiaBank and the SunTrust branches were "major milestones."
"We also delivered strong results despite continued macroeconomic and interest rate headwinds tied to the pandemic, highlighted by strong execution in our counter-cyclical fee income businesses and continued expense discipline.”
Nonperforming loans were at $447 million on Sept. 30, reflecting loans acquired in the IberiaBank and SunTrust branch acquisitions. That's up from $226 million in the second quarter.
Net charge-offs rose from $16.6 million on June 30 to $67 million for the same acquisition reasons.
First Horizon has $83 billion in assets as of Sept. 30. The bank reported having 8,121 full-time equivalent employees on Sept. 30, up from 5,006 on June 30.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.