Revitalizing Whitaker Park: Plan nears fruition for business campus, local economy

A key crossroads came in April 2017 when Reynolds handed over the keys to WPDA for 120 acres and 13 buildings. Not included in the donation was the central property, where Reynolds has tobacco processing and warehousing operations. Those consist of 18 buildings and 100 acres.

Leak said in 2017 that the goal is making the campus “a magnet for manufacturing, industrial, warehousing and distribution operations, but also possibly retail and residential.”

“We know the odds are slim of landing a single user, but now we have the ability to find out what demand there will be for our new supply.

“We know we have been passed up on for projects because we didn’t have this space available online.”

Don Flow, who was WPDA’s chairman at the time of the donation, said “we’re confident that this project will yield more than 10,000 good-paying jobs for the community, creating new energy and vitality to this historic site.”

“This was the public sector, private sector, nonprofits, university coming together to accelerate the re-purposing of this property,” Flow said.