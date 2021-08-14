Revitalizing Whitaker Park: Plan nears fruition for business campus, local economy

Whitaker Park is 50 years old, a once — and now remarkably future — economic engine for Winston-Salem.
With Tuesday’s news of Nature’s Value Inc.’s planned $19 million investment in a 426,000-square-foot production building, a campus that seemed destined in 2010 to be a relic of a bygone manufacturing era instead took its next evolutionary step as a mixed-use business park.
Counting the projects being undertaken by Cook Medical and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, about 80% of the 1.7 million square feet of building space donated in 2017 by Reynolds American Inc. to Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. (WPDA) has an end user.
The nonprofit WPDA was created by Winston-Salem Business Inc., the Winston-Salem Alliance and Wake Forest University for the sole purpose of shocking a heartbeat back into the campus.
Meanwhile, residential renovation work for Whitaker Park Lofts is under way on the historic Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 by developer Chris Harrison, although COVID-19 has delayed plans for new construction that is expected to include retail, additional residential housing and a hotel.
There also are two vacant areas drawing attention, with an 8.85-acre tract identified as Lot #3 list as “sale pending” and a 2.86-acre tract.
“With the vitamin company and one other pending project, virtually all of Whitaker Park will be redeveloped in the fashion we intended when the project began,” Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said last week.
All of which has Bob Leak Jr., president and chief executive of WPDA, marveling at the phoenix-like status of Whitaker Park.
Leak found his own later-in-life professional challenge in 2020 when he took over managing and marketing Whitaker Park after 19 years of running Winston-Salem Business.
“Timing is everything in economic development, particularly a project as challenging and as rewarding as Whitaker Park,” Leak said.
“We never saw this as a white elephant, but rather a unique opportunity for Winston-Salem.”
Remarkable turnaround
When R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. debuted in 1961 what was the world’s largest and most modern cigarette-manufacturing plant, it was a symbol of not only the company’s production prowess, but also the Camel City’s corporate might at the time.
In today’s dollars, the $32-millon plant would have cost $292 million to build, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Whitaker Park, named after former Reynolds Chairman John Whitaker, had more than 2,000 middle- and upper-middle class workers at its peak.
Yet, by 2010, Whitaker Park appeared to have outlived its usefulness, succeeded by Reynolds’ mammoth 2-million-square-foot plant in Tobaccoville. Production began ramping down in 2011 and ceasing in 2012.
The 2011 formation of WPDA represented a glimmer of hope. A 2012 study by the Urban Land Institute reviewed potential land use options.
Yet, for several years, the campus was dormant, even after Reynolds pledged in 2015 to donate the 1.7 million square feet of space.
A key crossroads came in April 2017 when Reynolds handed over the keys to WPDA for 120 acres and 13 buildings. Not included in the donation was the central property, where Reynolds has tobacco processing and warehousing operations. Those consist of 18 buildings and 100 acres.
Leak said in 2017 that the goal is making the campus “a magnet for manufacturing, industrial, warehousing and distribution operations, but also possibly retail and residential.”
“We know the odds are slim of landing a single user, but now we have the ability to find out what demand there will be for our new supply.
“We know we have been passed up on for projects because we didn’t have this space available online.”
Don Flow, who was WPDA’s chairman at the time of the donation, said “we’re confident that this project will yield more than 10,000 good-paying jobs for the community, creating new energy and vitality to this historic site.”
“This was the public sector, private sector, nonprofits, university coming together to accelerate the re-purposing of this property,” Flow said.
“All of those groups not only believed in the future of Winston-Salem, but invested in it as well.”
Overcoming doubts
Leak acknowledges it’s understandable there were doubts about Whitaker Park’s future after the Reynolds donation.
“When Reynolds donated the property, we still had to figure out how to attract multiple businesses and groups for what was designed to be a one-occupant campus,” Leak said.
“Although we knew that a mixed-use purpose was the intent, we wanted to return manufacturing to Whitaker Park because of the workforce and tax base it would generate.”
Over time, key puzzle pieces began to fall into place.
A key extension of Akron Drive made access to the campus easier. There’s a proposal to extend Akron to the west so that it crosses a Norfolk Southern railroad track and connects to Shorefair Drive at Reynolds Boulevard. The new road would pass through Whitaker Park and open land for development and jobs.
WPDA took on the arduous task of separating the campus’ natural gas, sewer and water lines to accommodate the needs of multiple occupants.
Leak said that “COVID changed the economic development landscape.”
“Companies are looking to re-shore and to get their supply chain closer and having buildings available kept us on their radar. There are very few buildings available in the market, so Whitaker Park is an attractive option.”
Nature’s Value
Eric Billings, the controller for Nature’s Value, said following Tuesday’s commitment that Whitaker Park and Winston-Salem had everything the company was seeking in its expansion.
Nature’s Value, based in Coram, N.Y., plans to purchase the 601-11 building and projects beginning production in the first half of 2023. It will consolidate production from its Lexington facility and 50 jobs into Whitaker Park.
The 601-11 building has a list price of $10.75 million on the real-estate section of the WPDA website.
Nature’s Value has pledged to create more than 183 new jobs at the Whitaker Park site, along with putting $19 million toward investments including advanced manufacturing and testing equipment.
By comparison, the company has about 300 employees at its New York operations, Billings said.
“We plan to move as quickly as possible while being deliberate given that we are heavily regulated,” Billings said.
“Being closer to our mid-Atlantic customers and cutting down on our shipping costs were big considerations in our site choice. Being able to buy and renovate a quality building to fit our needs was important.”
Billings said that “there was no one specific thing that clinched it for us.”
“But, rather the lower cost of doing business, an experienced manufacturing workforce, enough space to renovate without being cost-prohibitive, the incentive packages, cooperative local governments, and just an overall feeling of being welcomed into the community.
“The more we looked at the site, the more it made sense,” Billings said.
Part of the incentive for buying the property is the potential for consolidating all of its manufacturing here, as well as relocating its headquarters operations, Billings said.
“Nothing is off the table in terms of options,” Billings said.
Harrison piece
Besides renovating the two historic plants into 164 residential units, Harrison’s development plans include new-construction plans for: 25,000-square-feet of retail space; a 125-room hotel expected to attract visitors to Wake Forest University, in particular visiting athletic teams; and another 150 residential units.
Harrison projects an overall capital investment of between $80 million and $100 million. The original plan was to have the entire project completed by the end of 2023, but COVID-19 has made that timing unlikely to happen.
Harrison has committed to making at least 20% of the housing units affordable to working people — a key to gaining support from Winston-Salem elected officials.
Harrison expressed confidence in October 2019 that his piece of the Whitaker Park revitalization puzzle will spur residential, hotel and other service-industry jobs, making the local community more attractive for investment.
“It can be a conundrum because you want the economic development to happen,” Harrison said.
“You also want the people who have been through the recent ups and downs around Whitaker Park to benefit from the upturn we’re planning.
“We have faith that these projects, over time, will offer steady, good-paying jobs filled by folks from the local neighborhoods,” Harrison said. “We are working to land a grocery store because there is a food desert here.”
Cook Medical piece
Cook Medical is renovating the 850,000-square-foot section of Whitaker Park most recognized by having the iconic fountain area as part of its front porch.
Tamisha Clark, Cook Medical’s local general manager, said Thursday that the company “remains committed to move our Winston-Salem operations to Whitaker Park.”
“While COVID-19 has impacted our timeline, we have continued architectural planning for our future move and look forward to publishing our new construction timeline post-COVID.”
Cook is moving its local workforce of 650 to the facility, as well as pledging to add 50 jobs over 10 years.
Cook is a privately owned family business with facilities around the world. It designs, develops and manufactures medical devices that are used to perform minimally invasive medical procedures, such as colonoscopies that use long flexible tubes with cameras to examine colons.
“We see Whitaker Park as an impact project in that we are converting a facility that manufactured cigarettes into a modern facility producing life-saving medical devices,” Barry Slowey, president of Cook’s Winston-Salem location, said in 2019.
“We’ve been in Winston-Salem since 1983, and acquiring the Whitaker Park facility signifies a renewed commitment to this community.”
Slowey said Cook expects to spend “in the tens of millions of dollars” on the overall project.
The project represents a near fourfold gain in space compared with the 200,000 square feet the company has in seven buildings it owns and one leased building off Hanes Mill Road.
“We have outgrown our current space for a couple of years, so this gives the opportunity to expand appropriately into all of the Whitaker Park space,” Slowey said.
Slowey said Cook likely would lease some of the Whitaker Park space it doesn’t immediately need to help pay for the renovation costs.
Stan Kelly, who is preparing to step down as president of Piedmont Triad Partnership, has said that Cook fits the region’s vision for redevelopment of Whitaker Park. The partnership considered the campus as one of the partnership’s three economic-engine opportunities.
“Cook Medical’s plans tick all the boxes and will provide a tremendous anchor tenant for the further development of this property,” Kelly said.
Second Harvest piece
The nonprofit’s headquarters plans for Whitaker Park represents the culmination of a $10 million capital campaign.
Second Harvest has opted for a start-from-scratch approach to its new 140,000-square-foot facility that is projected to be begin operations by fall 2022.
“As we work and our programs have grown, we have found that the facilities we are in, which include three leased facilities and one that we own ... are just no longer adequate to do the work that needs to get done,” Second Harvest chief executive Eric Aft said.
“With the new tools that we envision for this campaign and this enhanced space, we know we can ... do even more for those we serve.”
Second Harvest said the new building will make food receiving and distribution more efficient and make it possible to lift limitations now in place on accepting fresh food. Storage capacity for such items will double.
The nonprofit said the enhanced center would also support real-time data collection so that it is possible to target help where it is needed the most.
Operations such as Providence Culinary Training can expand and new job training programs that work in line with Second Harvest’s mission and goals can be started, officials said.
The new building will also make it possible to engage more volunteers, Second Harvest officials said.
Looking ahead
Leak said he is hopeful that a revitalized Whitaker Park will not only serve as a catalyst for the remaining available section of the mixed-use campus.
He said the spillover potential into surrounding areas is intriguing as well.
“We believe we are way ahead of where in 2011 we thought we would be,” Leak said.
“Things that were once thought to be weaknesses have become selling points and strengths over time.
“Having dedicated access to a major highway will be big, boosting the tax base is a plus, and finding ways to keep our manufacturing base and heritage going is rewarding,” Leak said.
Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this article.
