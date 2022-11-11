Reynolds affiliates sue California, San Diego over voter-approved flavoring ban law

Several Reynolds American Inc. businesses have sued the attorney general of California in a legal attempt to halt the banning of most menthol and other flavored tobacco products in the state.

The manufacturers were joined by two small manufacturers and a convenience store trade group in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

Also being sued is the district attorney of San Diego.

With all 25,554 precincts reporting, Proposition 31 was being passed by a 62.4% to 37.6% margin, or 3.81 million to 2.29 million votes.

The plaintiffs also have filed a motion for a temporary injunction from enforcing the law.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav projected in September that if the ban is approved, it could go into effect as early as Dec. 21.

The potential statewide ban is especially noteworthy because California smokers represent 7% to 8% of U.S. tobacco volume.

The Reynolds affiliates include American Snuff Co. LLC, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc., and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.

The plaintiffs raise five points in their complaint:

* States can't completely prohibit the sale of tobacco products even though the federal Tobacco Control Act provides states and localities with broad authority to regulate the sale of tobacco products.

* California Senate Bill 793 "cannot stand because it is preempted by the federal Tobacco Control Act," particularly as it relates to menthol flavorings being exempted by Congress in its tobacco flavorings ban.

* The approved ban "is broader than the federal one — it bans all characterizing flavors (including menthol), and it applies to tobacco products other than cigarettes. It therefore falls squarely under the TCA’s preemption clause."

* Since California’s law attempts to regulate manufacturers that are not within the state’s borders, the law violates the dormant Commerce Clause. "Because California’s ban does so, it is unconstitutional and must be set aside."

* California has no legitimate interest in enforcing its preempted and unconstitutional law."

California would join Massachusetts as the only states with such flavored tobacco-product bans. The California prohibition does carve out exceptions for flavored cigars and loose-leaf tobacco.

“We believe this ban would serve as the perfect case study on flavor bans,” Gaurav wrote.

The prohibition is projected to cost California at least $100 million in state tobacco-tax revenue, according to the independent Legislative Analyst’s Office.

The outcome was expected, even though pro-tobacco groups raised more than $22 million for marketing efforts during the campaign.

That includes, according to Gaurav’s report, at least $10.6 million in cash and in-kind contributions from Reynolds, along with $10.2 million in similar contributions from Philip Morris USA Inc., and $500,000 each from Swedish Match North America LLC and ITG Brands LLC.

Altria Group Inc. said in a statement it opposed Proposition 31 “because we believe it is important to preserve the ability to make tobacco harm reduction a reality.”

"It is clear many voters shared our concerns about this flawed initiative, including that California law already requires a person to be 21 to purchase tobacco products.”

The proposition is an attempt to uphold a California law passed in August 2020 that prohibited the sale of most flavored tobacco products. Gov. Gavin Newson signed the bill on Aug. 28, 2020.

The proposition represents the tobacco industry’s attempt to overturn the law.

The law was focused primarily on concerns that flavored tobacco products, in particular e-cigarettes, would contribute to another generation of new users “becoming addicted to nicotine.”

Meanwhile, Proposition 31 opponents said in their ballot description that it “is adult prohibition."

"It is already illegal to sell any tobacco products — including vapes — to anyone under 21. Prop. 31 costs taxpayers $1 billion over four years, while criminal gangs benefit by controlling increased smuggling and underground markets, leading to more neighborhood crime.”

Gaurav said non-combustible products, such as Swedish Match Inc.’s Zyn and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse electronic cigarette, could be the main beneficiaries of the flavored tobacco ban.

Swedish Match made industry history in October 2019 when eight General Snus styles made it through the Food and Drug Administration’s lengthy gauntlet for gaining authorization as a modified-risk product. Its Zyn oral nicotine product holds the top U.S. market share.

Meanwhile, Vuse has climbed in recent months to become the top-selling e-cigarette in the U.S.

Vuse could gain from traditional cigarette smokers making a switch because of the ban.