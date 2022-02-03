 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reynolds assists with age-verification system tool
Reynolds American Inc. is assisting with development of TruAge, a digital tool that enhances current age-verification systems while protecting user privacy.

 Journal file

Reynolds American Inc. said Wednesday it is serving as a sponsor of the development of TruAge, a new digital tool that enhances current age-verification systems while protecting user privacy.

The system is being developed in conjunction with the National Association of Convenience Stores and Conexxus. The age-verification program is free to retailers, consumers and point of sale providers.

Reynolds said its participating is based foremost on the goal of keeping tobacco products out of the hands of minors.

“Reynolds has demonstrated — and continues to demonstrate — that tobacco and nicotine products can be marketed responsibly to adult consumers while limiting youth exposure to our products and product marketing,” said Frank Silva, Reynolds’ senior vice president of Activation & Trade Marketing.

For more information about TruAge, go to convenience.org/TruAge.

