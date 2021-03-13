Reynolds' CEO impressed with local employees' resiliency, flexibility during pandemic

We are also addressing industry challenges by focusing on a diverse and inclusive workforce, which is not only the right thing to do, but also makes us more competitive as we address complex new challenges with creativity and innovation.

Q: Where do you believe your hand on the helm of Reynolds has been the most impactful so far … managing the U.S.’ No. 2-5 traditional cigarette brands, implementing the A Better Tomorrow corporate purpose with innovative products, or some other direction?

Answer: Since I joined Reynolds, I’ve been so impressed by our people and their resilience and commitment to taking care of one another through the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ve kept everyone focused on continuing to build our portfolio of next-generation nicotine products.

With the broadest portfolio of alternatives to combustible tobacco products on the market, we are poised to become a market game-changer.

Q: How are Winston-Salem and Tobaccoville operations being affected by the transformation? How has Reynolds, both operationally and workforce, been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?