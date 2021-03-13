Reynolds' CEO impressed with local employees' resiliency, flexibility during pandemic

Guy Meldrum has not meant to keep a lower profile in his first six months as president and chief executive of Reynolds American Inc.
However, the combination of international travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and becoming acquainted with British American Tobacco Plc's largest subsidiary has kept his availability limited since September.
Before becoming BAT's second appointment at the helm of Reynolds, Meldrum served as regional director of its Asia-Pacific and Middle East division.
Meldrum is preparing to make his first significant local public appearance — appropriately virtually given the times — when he serves March 31 as keynote speaker for Greater Winston-Salem Inc.'s annual meeting.
Meldrum will speak on the topic of leadership and Winston-Salem’s strengths as it attempts to move forward beyond COVID-19.
Meldrum is the seventh chief executive at Reynolds since its July 2004 purchase of Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp. that led to the formation of Reynolds American as the holding company.
He has been with BAT for more than 26 years, including serving in senior roles in the Australasia, the North Asia Area, Russia and Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. He is a native of New Zealand.
In his BAT executive biography, Meldrum said that Reynolds "is a key contributor" to BAT's mission of fulfilling its "A Better Tomorrow" campaign that emphasizes innovative nicotine and tobacco products.
"We have strong foundations as a business ... I’m confident that our expanding portfolio of innovative products can continue to deliver huge value to the BAT Group," Meldrum said.
"It’s a tremendous honor to lead one of the most diverse and dynamic parts of the BAT business. The U.S. is a highly competitive market with a rich history and a bright future. I know that I’m leading a winning team."
Meldrum took time recently to share his thoughts on Reynolds and making Winston-Salem home. An edited version follows:
Q: You are going to provide the keynote speech at Greater Winston-Salem’s virtual 2021 meeting.
Give us a peek at what you plan to say, particularly about Reynolds’ current and future role in the Winston-Salem community.
Answer: First, I’m honored to have been invited to participate.
In my address, I’ll highlight a few Reynolds priorities for 2021 and beyond, and provide insight into how we responded to COVID-19 and supported our community through our employees.
I’ll also be highlighting a few of Reynolds commitments and actions taken on diversity and inclusion, which are critical components of my leadership priorities for Reynolds.
Among our top priorities is the commercial success of our new-category products and maintaining momentum in combustibles.
Q: What have you learned about the Reynolds position and culture and how it fits within British American Tobacco?
Answer: When BAT acquired Reynolds, it brought together two great organizations with tremendously talented people.
One of the key benefits has been our ability to bring international talent and expertise to Winston-Salem and, just as importantly, share U.S. expertise and perspectives across the entire BAT Group.
We’re on a strong growth trajectory and we’re not slowing down.
In fact, last year, was one of the best years ever for Reynolds. It’s a testament to the commitment of our employees to overcome adversity and be industry leaders in all we do.
Our people are also committed to delivering A Better Tomorrow, which is our corporate purpose that is shared across the entire BAT Group, to reduce the health impact of the products we offer to adult consumers.
Environmental, social and governance issues (ESG) are also front and center in our strategy.
Obviously, a part of this means being good stewards of where our employees live and work, and our focus on ESG is completely aligned with our history of being a strong partner in Winston-Salem for more than 100 years.
We are also addressing industry challenges by focusing on a diverse and inclusive workforce, which is not only the right thing to do, but also makes us more competitive as we address complex new challenges with creativity and innovation.
Q: Where do you believe your hand on the helm of Reynolds has been the most impactful so far … managing the U.S.’ No. 2-5 traditional cigarette brands, implementing the A Better Tomorrow corporate purpose with innovative products, or some other direction?
Answer: Since I joined Reynolds, I’ve been so impressed by our people and their resilience and commitment to taking care of one another through the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’ve kept everyone focused on continuing to build our portfolio of next-generation nicotine products.
With the broadest portfolio of alternatives to combustible tobacco products on the market, we are poised to become a market game-changer.
Q: How are Winston-Salem and Tobaccoville operations being affected by the transformation? How has Reynolds, both operationally and workforce, been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer: At the outset of the pandemic, our leadership team quickly developed policies that helped ensure social distancing in our production facilities and also adjusted our benefits and time off to address changing family needs of our employees.
Our employees who could work remotely are doing just that, and we dramatically ramped up cleaning, screening and disinfecting at all our facilities and quickly implemented changes, like contactless temperature checks and daily mask distribution at our manufacturing sites, as well.
Even with the changes we made to manufacturing operations due to COVID-19, our supply chain could still operate at capacity. We’ve been fortunate in that there have been no major disruptions across our national workforce.
Q. What are the biggest opportunities and challenges facing Reynolds in a post-pandemic environment?
Answer: For us, it’s all about delivering A Better Tomorrow, and Reynolds’ ability to pivot quickly to provide solutions for workforce challenges during the pandemic has made us a more agile organization.
Even though many of us have been working virtually, the pandemic has actually brought our people closer together because it requires everyone’s collaboration to tackle new challenges.
Moving forward in a post-COVID environment means we can seize the opportunity to continue leveraging the agility skills we’ve acquired over the past year to help drive our growth, especially in new category adult consumer products.
I’m confident our people are up to this challenge.
Q: What have been your overall personal impression of Winston-Salem compared with your previous BAT stops?
Answer: Winston Salem has come to quickly feel like home, and I’ve been impressed with several aspects of life in the Triad.
Compared to living in Seoul, Moscow and Hong Kong, I enjoy the easy commute and have also come to love the outdoors and local hiking scene.
While my Aussie accent is confusing to some, Winston-Salem has been extremely welcoming to a non-native, making this a great place to live and work.
336-727-7376
"It’s a tremendous honor to lead one of the most diverse and dynamic parts of the BAT business. The U.S. is a highly competitive market with a rich history and a bright future. I know that I’m leading a winning team."
— Guy Meldrum, president and chief executive of Reynolds American Inc.