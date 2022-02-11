Reynolds' e-cigarette, snus sales play key role in BAT profit increase for fiscal 2021

British American Tobacco Plc finished fiscal 2021 by exceeding its diluted earnings and adjusted revenue estimates, the manufacturer reported Friday.
The manufacturer, per British financial custom, issues only first-half and full-year financial reports.
As BAT had projected in a Dec. 7 fiscal-year update, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. had a major influence on both financial factors.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly-traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds American Inc., its largest global subsidiary, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County at its U.S. headquarters.
The manufacturer projected on Dec. 7 having 5% revenue growth for fiscal 2021.
Revenue was reported at $34.86 billion, down 0.4% compared with fiscal 2020.
However, adjusted revenue was up 6.9%.
Traditional cigarette revenue was just under $3 billion, down 3.2%.
New-category revenue, which has a heavy Reynolds influence, was at $2.79 billion, up 51.8% over fiscal 2020.
It was the first fiscal year where BAT's new-category revenue vs. expenses showed an overall loss reduction. The loss was down 9% to $135.7 million, which BAT said contributed to the overall revenue and profit growth.
New category products are led by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse — the No. 2-selling U.S. electronic cigarette — the glo heat-not-burn cigarette (up 34.4% to $1.16 billion) that are not sold in the U.S., and modern oral products led by top-selling Camel Snus (up 38.8% to $371.9 million).
BAT has set a goal of at least $6.79 billion in annual new-category revenue by 2025.
BAT said it had 18.3 million consumers of next-generation products worldwide as of Dec. 31, up 4.8 million from the end of 2020. The breakdown in terms of gains is 2.7 million vaping customers, 1.7 million heat-not-burn cigarettes and 400,000 in modern oral products.
BAT also projected mid-single figure adjusted earnings per share growth, “reflecting continued COVID-19 impacts.”
Full-year diluted earnings were $4.01 a share, up 6%. Adjusted earnings were $4.46 per share, up 6.6%.
“Putting ESG (environmental, social and governance) at the heart of our strategy and corporate purpose is delivering sustainable growth," Jack Bowles, BAT's chief executive, said in a statement.
"We're encouraging more consumers to transition to reduced-risk products and reducing the health impact of our business."
Bowles said BAT continues to develop its Beyond Nicotine initiative, which is designed to "leverage our knowledge and capabilities from new categories."
BAT also credited the fiscal revenue growth to "continued strong pricing” with its traditional cigarette brands and a “strong U.S. performance, driven by new category revenue growth and combustible pricing.”
During 2021, Reynolds raised four times the per-pack list price on its main traditional cigarette brands for a total of 56 cents. Another 14-cent hike went into effect on Jan. 3.
The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
Meanwhile, BAT said that R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse electronic cigarette holds the top global market share of 33.5%, up from 27.2% in fiscal 2020. That market share is measured primarily from sales in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, France and Germany, which comprise 75% of the industry's vapor sales.
Vuse is No. 2 in the U.S., but chipping away at top-selling Juul. BAT said Vuse has the top market share in 26 states.
“There is an incredible pace of change hitting the previously staid tobacco/nicotine market," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
"Understanding the dynamics in play should be one of the most important research questions in global public health.”
Sweanor cited that even though BAT reduced its annual losses on new-category products, it still lost about $1.39 billion overall in 2021.
The company invested an additional $688 million on new-category products compared with 2020.
"Overall, they are a huge money pit to date," Sweanor said.
Meanwhile, having $13.84 billion in traditional cigarette profit "shows just how amazingly lucrative cigarettes have become, and the profits are still increasing," Sweanor said.
336-727-7376