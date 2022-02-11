Reynolds' e-cigarette, snus sales play key role in BAT profit increase for fiscal 2021

Bowles said BAT continues to develop its Beyond Nicotine initiative, which is designed to "leverage our knowledge and capabilities from new categories."

BAT also credited the fiscal revenue growth to "continued strong pricing” with its traditional cigarette brands and a “strong U.S. performance, driven by new category revenue growth and combustible pricing.”

During 2021, Reynolds raised four times the per-pack list price on its main traditional cigarette brands for a total of 56 cents. Another 14-cent hike went into effect on Jan. 3.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Meanwhile, BAT said that R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse electronic cigarette holds the top global market share of 33.5%, up from 27.2% in fiscal 2020. That market share is measured primarily from sales in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, France and Germany, which comprise 75% of the industry's vapor sales.

Vuse is No. 2 in the U.S., but chipping away at top-selling Juul. BAT said Vuse has the top market share in 26 states.