Reynolds executive joins Womble Bond Dickinson
Womble Bond Dickinson announced Wednesday that Tripp Wilson has joined its Winston-Salem firm as counsel.

Wilson most recently served as vice president of strategic engagement and corporate sustainability for RAI Services Co., a client of the law firm.

Wilson will focus his practice on regulatory affairs, public policy, litigation and environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

