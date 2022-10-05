Reynolds gain legal victory in Florida MSA payments dispute

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has received another victory in its legal battle with ITG Brands LLC over who is responsible for annual Master Settlement Agreement payments on four traditional cigarette brands in Florida.

In June 2015, Reynolds divested Kool, Salem and Winston, while Lorillard Inc. divested Maverick, to gain federal regulatory approval of Reynolds' $29.25 billion purchase of Lorillard.

Reynolds and Lorillard sold the four brands to Imperial Brands Plc, ITG’s parent company, for $7.1 billion. The four brands have represented about 7.5% of the U.S. market share for traditional cigarettes since ITG's acquisition.

The annual MSA payments for the four brands in Florida have been estimated at about $30 million.

Shortly after the megadeal was completed, the manufacturers began disputing MSA payment responsibility in both Delaware and Florida state courts, with ITG tending to gain legal victories in Florida and Reynolds in Delaware.

The Reynolds-Imperial deal included language that called on ITG to use its “reasonable best efforts” to reach an MSA settlement with Florida, which ITG has said it was unable to do.

On Sept. 30, vice chancellor Lori Will in Delaware ruled that ITG is responsible for those payments. The ruling lists the disputed amount at more than $170 million.

"After considering the plain language of the asset purchase agreement, I conclude that the agreement’s unambiguous terms support the interpretation advanced by Reynolds,' according to the ruling.

"ITG agreed to assume the type of liability imposed by the Florida judgment, and it must indemnify Reynolds for losses due to that assumed liability."

However, Will added that "the extent of ITG’s indemnification obligation to Reynolds is left to be determined."

Neither ITG nor Reynolds could be immediately reached for comment on the latest Delaware court ruling.

Background

The largest U.S. tobacco manufacturers agreed in November 1998 to pay at least $206 billion over 20 years to the 46 states to help pay for health-care expenses related to smoking.

Some payments are required to be made in perpetuity. The payment amounts are based primarily on sales and market share of individual brands.

The payment amounts are based primarily on sales and market share of individual cigarette brands.

However, Florida, Minnesota, Mississippi and Texas are the four states that reached its own MSA agreement with Philip Morris USA, Reynolds and Lorillard in perpetuity.

Reynolds' legal position has been that ITG purchased the brands and should be making the MSA payments.

Imperial has countered that it did not agree to assume the payments, and that it was relieved of payment responsibility since it couldn’t reach an agreement with Bondi before the closing of the simultaneous purchases.

As the legal dispute simmered, Pam Bondi, Florida's attorney general when the Reynolds-Lorillard megadeal was completed, sued both manufacturers.

Bondi obtained a judgment that Reynolds must continue to make settlement payments based on ITG’s sales of the four brands "unless and until ITG joins the Florida settlement agreement."

In November 2017, the Delaware court ruled ITG has not met its obligation “to use its reasonable best efforts to reach an agreement with Florida” on assuming responsibility for the MSA payments.

However, Judge Jeffery Gillen of the 15th Florida Circuit Court ruled in December 2017 that Reynolds still has liability obligation for the brands even though ITG is getting the revenue from their sales.

Bondi said her legal action “made clear (the state) does not claim that by closing on the asset-purchase agreement Imperial automatically assumed liability for the payments. The sale of major, pre-existing tobacco brands to another company for billions of dollars does not cause the payment obligations to vanish like a puff of smoke.”

Gillen agreed with Bondi and Imperial, ruling that “Reynolds is still obligated to make the payments pursuant to the Florida agreement.”

Gillen said it is up to the Florida legislature to pass legislation making Imperial legally responsible for making the MSA payments on the four brands.

In a September 2019 ruling in Delaware Chancery Court, ITG was ordered to indemnify Reynolds by $93 million at that time.

In August 2020, a three-judge District Court appeals court in Florida ruled that Reynolds remained obligated to make annual payments

In December 2020, the Florida Supreme Court declined jurisdiction to hear Reynolds' appeal.

In May 2021, Reynolds and ITG reached a financial settlement with the state of Texas.

The main development was that ITG accepted — as of Jan. 1, 2021 — all future payment obligations to the Texas MSA agreement.

As part of the Texas settlement, Reynolds agreed to pay $173.38 million toward annual MSA obligations for the brands for 2015 through 2020. ITG agreed to pay $19.05 million for the same period.