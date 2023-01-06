Reynolds gains appeals win in Fla. Supreme Court

The Florida Supreme Court upheld Thursday an appellate court ruling that determined a jury provided excessive punitive damages in a non-Engle lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

In the lawsuit involving lead plaintiff Brinda Coates, the punitive damages award exceeded the compensatory damages by a ratio of 106.7 to 1, or $16 million in punitive damages compared with $150,000 in compensatory damages.

Coates sued on behalf of the estate of her sister, Lois Stucky, who died from lung cancer.

The Fifth District Appeals Court ruled that ratio as excessive, which the Supreme Court justices upheld.

The justices ruled that the trial court “abused its discretion by denying (Reynolds) remittitur of the excessive damages.”

A remittitur is designed to give a trial court the ability, with the plaintiff's consent, to correct an inequitable damage award or verdict without having to order a new trial.