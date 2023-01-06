 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reynolds gains appeals win in Fla. Supreme Court

  • 0
100121-wsj-biz-reynolds-WSJ0034382464.JPG (copy)

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has gained a victory in Florida Supreme Court involving the reversal of $16 million in punitive damages in a non-Engle lawsuit.

 Journal file

The Florida Supreme Court upheld Thursday an appellate court ruling that determined a jury provided excessive punitive damages in a non-Engle lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

In the lawsuit involving lead plaintiff Brinda Coates, the punitive damages award exceeded the compensatory damages by a ratio of 106.7 to 1, or $16 million in punitive damages compared with $150,000 in compensatory damages.

Coates sued on behalf of the estate of her sister, Lois Stucky, who died from lung cancer.

The Fifth District Appeals Court ruled that ratio as excessive, which the Supreme Court justices upheld.

The justices ruled that the trial court “abused its discretion by denying (Reynolds) remittitur of the excessive damages.”

A remittitur is designed to give a trial court the ability, with the plaintiff's consent, to correct an inequitable damage award or verdict without having to order a new trial.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert