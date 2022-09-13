Reynolds gains legal victory in e-cigarette patent dispute

Reynolds American Inc. has received a legal victory in a case involving electronic cigarette technology before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The agency's Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled Sept. 8 that 13 challenged claims by Philip Morris Products SA are "unpatentable" in regards to the "556" patent.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. challenged the Philip Morris patents, along with RAI Innovations Co., R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Reynolds Asia-Pacific Ltd.

A board hearing was held July 7. A three-judge panel said it was its final written decision on the case.

The 556 patent focused on cartridges for an aerosol-generating system, in particular electrically operated smoking systems, according to the ruling.

The Reynolds petitioners' allegations were based on the patent legal term of obviousness.

According to Berks IP law firm, "when a patent is obvious, it means that a person of ordinary skill in the art would know that two or more prior art references can be combined to disclose every aspect of a patent claim."

"The invention may be novel, which means every feature was not combined previously, but if it's obvious, it's not patentable."

According to the ruling, "the question of obviousness is resolved on the basis of underlying factual determinations, including: the scope and content of the prior art; any differences between the claimed subject matter and the prior art; the level of ordinary skill in the art; and when available, objective evidence, such as commercial success, long felt but unsolved."

The Reynolds petitioners contended that "a person having ordinary skill in the art would have had a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, industrial design or product design or product design engineering, chemistry or physics, or a related field, and three to four years of industry experience."

The panel judges said that "after considering all the evidence and arguments presently before us, we determine petitioner has proven, by a preponderance of the evidence, that all of the challenged claims are unpatentable."

Reynolds could not be immediately reached for comment on the ruling.

Philip Morris International said in a statement Tuesday that "we are reviewing the decision and considering potential next steps, as this decision is subject to appeal.”

Series of lawsuits

The patent claim dispute is one of several lawsuits involving Reynolds affiliates and either Altria Group Inc. or Philip Morris affiliates.

On Sept. 8, a federal jury determined that Reynolds Vapor owes tobacco industry rival Altria Client Services $95.23 million in damages involving an electronic-cigarette patent-infringement complaint.

The jury for the U.S. Middle District of N.C. determined Reynolds Vapor’s top-selling Vuse Alto product infringes on three patents cited in the complaint filed in May 2020.

Altria said in a statement the damages cover past infringements through June 30, 2022.

“Post-trial proceedings will address on-going damages through the expiration of Altria’s patents in 2035,” Altria said.

“At trial, Altria urged the jury to find a royalty rate of 5.25%, which the jury accepted in returning its award of past damages.”

Reynolds said in a statement it “intends to vigorously defend the issues remaining for the court, and, if necessary, we will appeal the decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for further review.”

Reynolds said in a May 2020 statement that it believes the lawsuit was filed in retaliation for patent infringement complaints filed by Reynolds in April 2020 for infringement by IQOS of six Reynolds patents.

In November 2021, the U.S. Trade Representative affirmed the pivotal legal victory for British American Tobacco Plc involving its patent-infringement lawsuit against rival Philip Morris International Inc.

On Sept. 29, 2021, the U.S. International Trade Commission issued a final determination of a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 by Philip Morris USA Inc. and Altria Client Services LLC as it related to two BAT product patents.

As a result of the ITC ruling, PM USA is barred from importing PMI’s IQOS 2.4, IQOS 3, IQOS 3 Duo heat-not-burn cigarette products. It also was ordered to halt future sales of those products — marketed as Marlboro HeatSticks — already in the U.S.

The next legal step is a likely appeal by Altria to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which handles patent lawsuits. That process could take up to a year to reach a decision, with the likelihood of a successful appeal not favorable, according to industry analysts.