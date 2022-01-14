Reynolds has patent lawsuit setback involving heat-not-burn cigarette technology

As a result of the ITC ruling, PM USA is barred from importing PMI’s IQOS 2.4, IQOS 3, IQOS 3 Duo heat-not-burn cigarette products.

Marlboro HeatSticks were pulled from U.S. retail shelves at that time, and the Altria companies were ordered to halt future sales of those products in the U.S.

The next legal step is a likely appeal by Altria to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which handles patent lawsuits. That process could take up to a year to reach a decision, with the likelihood of a successful appeal not favorable, according to industry analysts.

PMI said that "our contingency plans to return IQOS to the U.S. market are under way."

"While this decision will cause near-term disruption, we continue to see a large opportunity for IQOS and other FDA authorized smoke-free products in the U.S. over the coming years.”

PMI also took a shot at BAT and Reynolds that glossed over those manufacturers' significant roles in developing smokefree tobacco and nicotine product options.