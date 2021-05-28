Reynolds, ITG agree to MSA payment settlement with Texas

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and ITG Brands LLC have reached a financial settlement with the state of Texas that resolves the question of responsibility for annual Master Settlement Agreement-type payments on four traditional cigarette brands.

The settlement was submitted Wednesday in the federal Eastern District of Texas. It affects the Kool, Maverick, Salem and Winston brands.

The main development is that ITG has accepted — as of Jan. 1, 2021 — all future payment obligations to the Texas MSA agreement.

The obligation has been retroactive to June 12, 2015 — the closing date of Reynolds American Inc.'s $29.25 billion purchase of Lorillard Inc.

As part of that megadeal, Reynolds and Lorillard sold the four brands to Imperial Brands Plc, ITG's parent company, for $7.1 billion. The brands were sold in order for Reynolds to gain federal regulatory approval for the megadeal.

As part of the Texas settlement, Reynolds agreed to pay $173.38 million toward annual MSA obligations for the brands for 2015 through 2020. ITG agreed to pay $19.05 million for the same period.