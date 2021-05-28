Reynolds, ITG agree to MSA payment settlement with Texas

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and ITG Brands LLC have reached a financial settlement with the state of Texas that resolves the question of responsibility for annual Master Settlement Agreement-type payments on four traditional cigarette brands.
The settlement was submitted Wednesday in the federal Eastern District of Texas. It affects the Kool, Maverick, Salem and Winston brands.
The main development is that ITG has accepted — as of Jan. 1, 2021 — all future payment obligations to the Texas MSA agreement.
The obligation has been retroactive to June 12, 2015 — the closing date of Reynolds American Inc.'s $29.25 billion purchase of Lorillard Inc.
As part of that megadeal, Reynolds and Lorillard sold the four brands to Imperial Brands Plc, ITG's parent company, for $7.1 billion. The brands were sold in order for Reynolds to gain federal regulatory approval for the megadeal.
As part of the Texas settlement, Reynolds agreed to pay $173.38 million toward annual MSA obligations for the brands for 2015 through 2020. ITG agreed to pay $19.05 million for the same period.
In February 2020, a federal judge in Texas ruled Reynolds remained obligated to make millions of dollars of annual payments on the brands.
Reynolds declined to comment Friday on the settlement, while ITG could not be reached for comment.
The settlement breaks down the MSA payment requirements:
* For 2020, Reynolds pays $28.93 million and ITG pays $19.05 million on top of what they already had paid for the year.
* For 2015 through 2019, Reynolds agreed to pay $144.45 million, which includes profit-adjustment payments owed to Texas.
ITG was obligated to pay $83.46 million, but according to the settlement, that amount was "fully offset by amounts paid with respect to the covered brands under the equity tax statute."
Philip Morris USA filed a motion in the case to request that the federal court enforce the settlement payment obligations onto Reynolds.
Philip Morris USA claimed Reynolds and ITG "did not accurately report the base-year profits on the four brands to PricewaterhouseCoopers. The accounting form performed annual calculations and payment allocations for the settlement.
“PMUSA asserts that the less Reynolds pays, the more it pays,” according to the court order.
Reynolds agreed to pay $17 million to Philip Morris USA, and Philip Morris USA to pay $5.57 million to ITG.
Background
Tobacco manufacturers, including Reynolds and Philip Morris USA, agreed in 1998 to settle lawsuits that 46 state attorneys general, including North Carolina's, brought over smoking-related health-care costs.
They agreed to pay those states at least a combined $246 billion over 20 years. MSA payments to some states are in perpetuity.
The MSA fees fluctuate annually because they are based on each participating manufacturer’s traditional cigarette sales volume.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, participating manufacturers have paid at least $160.07 billion since 1998, including at least $3.05 billion to North Carolina.
However, Florida, Minnesota and Texas negotiated separate settlements.
The four ITG brands combined currently represent about 7.5% of the U.S. market share for traditional cigarettes.
All three MSA legal cases over the four brands were brought by their respective attorney general, Republicans in Florida and Texas, and Democrat in Minnesota.
Ken Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, asked in January 2019 that a federal court require either Reynolds or ITG to make more than $125 million in payments.
In December 2020, the Florida Supreme Court decided not to hear an appeal from Reynolds involving the same MSA dispute with ITG.
The Florida Attorney General's Office says the state is owed $84 million in annual MSA-type payments for the four brands.
In August 2020, a three-judge District Court appeals court in Florida ruled that Reynolds is obligated to make annual payments on the brands.
Imperial has made the fee payments in the 46 MSA states since acquiring the brands, and has reached an MSA fee payment agreement with Mississippi.
