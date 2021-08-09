Reynolds' latest menthol-boosting traditional cigarettes draw protest from public-health advocacy groups

A coalition of public-health and minority advocacy groups has asked the Food and Drug Administration to prohibit the marketing and sale of the latest R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. traditional cigarette product that enhances menthol flavorings.
The 15-member coalition cited in Monday's letter the recent introduction of Reynolds' Newport Boost style, along with Swedish Match's White Oak flavored cigars.
The FDA has said that 30% of all adult smokers and more than 40% of all youth smokers consume a menthol style.
The style has been particularly popular in Black communities. The FDA said that 85% of Black smokers prefer menthol flavoring, compared with 30% of white smokers.
The menthol-boosting styles have become the latest target of anti-tobacco groups, which claim that product innovations, such as Camel Crush, are geared toward attracting young consumers.
Reynolds could not be immediately reached for comment about the letter. Reynolds has said it views product innovation as a positive and differentiating way to compete for adult smokers and market share.
The coalition said the products have not undergone "rigorous premarket review by FDA and the issuance of premarket orders authorizing their sales" required by the federal Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, which became law in June 2009.
The law requires the FDA review for tobacco products introduced or modified since Feb. 15, 2007.
"Nevertheless, a seemingly never-ending stream of products advertised as 'new' continue to enter the U.S. marketplace without marketing orders," according to the letter.
The coalition asked the FDA to "prioritize enforcement against both sets of flavored 'new tobacco products' that appear to be adulterated and misbranded without the required FDA marketing authorization, and expedite the issuance of proposed and final rules to establish menthol cigarette and flavored cigar product standards to eliminate these products from the marketplace."
Reynolds introduced the first menthol boosting element in 2008 with Camel Crush, a tiny blue capsule embedded into the filter of a regular cigarette. When smokers squeeze and snap the capsule, it releases menthol to change the flavor.
Since that introduction, similar menthol-boosting products are featured in Lucky Strike Activate (blue, green), Pall Mall Activate (blue, green), and Camel Crush (menthol, menthol silver, rich, smooth, smooth silver.
The 2008 timing of the Camel Crush introduction is likely a key factor in how the FDA could choose to act.
In June, the Biden administration returned — as expected — the banning of menthol traditional cigarettes to its priority agenda for 2021.
“Banning menthol in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products,” acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in an April 29 statement.
“With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products.”
Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in June that the proposed menthol ban on traditional cigarettes “has negative implications for U.S.-exposed tobacco stocks ... since menthol accounts for 35% of traditional cigarettes sold in the U.S. and more than 50% of traditional cigarettes volumes” for British American Tobacco Plc’s and Imperial Brands Plc’s U.S. businesses.
Gaurav estimates that 25% of BAT’s overall profits come from the U.S. menthol traditional cigarette sales of Reynolds.
“We expect any rulemaking process to take two years,” Gaurav said. “Post that, potential litigation from the industry could lead to another two years of delay, and implementation at retail may add another year.
“Thus, any menthol ban seems five years away to us.”
In February 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill by a 213-195 vote that would dramatically tighten federal tobacco regulations, including banning all non-tobacco flavorings for tobacco products.
However, the Democratic-sponsored H.R. 2339, titled “Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act,” has not been taken up by the U.S. Senate.
Gaurav cautioned he “doesn’t expect any flavored tobacco ban or other anti-tobacco measure to pass the Senate.”
336-727-7376