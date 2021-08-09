Reynolds' latest menthol-boosting traditional cigarettes draw protest from public-health advocacy groups

“Banning menthol in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products,” acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in an April 29 statement.

“With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products.”

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in June that the proposed menthol ban on traditional cigarettes “has negative implications for U.S.-exposed tobacco stocks ... since menthol accounts for 35% of traditional cigarettes sold in the U.S. and more than 50% of traditional cigarettes volumes” for British American Tobacco Plc’s and Imperial Brands Plc’s U.S. businesses.

Gaurav estimates that 25% of BAT’s overall profits come from the U.S. menthol traditional cigarette sales of Reynolds.

“We expect any rulemaking process to take two years,” Gaurav said. “Post that, potential litigation from the industry could lead to another two years of delay, and implementation at retail may add another year.