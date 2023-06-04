A proposed multi-family residential project in southeast Winston-Salem will need a new developer after a Mebane group chose to step away.

In February 2020, TRG Capital LLC paid $2.1 million for three properties on 42.5 acres at 2900 Reynolds Park Road.

Developer Frank Ascott of TRG Capital LLC of Mebane said in a September interview that his group was prepping construction on Phase One of the project and was negotiating with the City/County Planning Board on the composition of Phase Two.

The proposed name was Towne Lake Commons.

However, the property currently is listed for sale for $8.75 million by the Southern Roots Group at Keller Williams Realty Elite in Winston-Salem.

The campus is being marketed as a “unique and rare find in Winston-Salem with 22 income-producing units and room to add more.”

Erin Nelson, a broker with Southern Roots, said Friday that Ascott made the decision to sell the property in April. She said Ascott is negotiating to secure a developer to proceed with the two-phase project.

“He has other projects in other parts of the state he’s working on,” Nelson said. “He just decided it was just a good time to sell it.”

Ascott said in September that the project would be in the $25 million range and be completed in less than four years. Part of the project would have required city approval.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex residences will be in the $225,000 to $250,000 range.

The community was to have been gated and have amenities including a dog park, one management group providing maintenance services, and a homeowners association will prove attractive to homeowners and renters looking for stability.

TRG purchased the property from the estate of William Beam, other family members and Willow Cove Properties LLC.

Previous usage

The property has a notorious past, being the site of a controversial nursing-home facility closed in June 2015 by state health inspectors after finding multiple rule violations that included a “love nest” in the woods.

Integrity Assisted Living and the Cornerstone Living Center, which contained 121 beds, operated at the address for nearly five years.

Inspectors said the center presented “an endangerment to the health, safety and welfare of the residents” and that emergency action was required for their protection. Those residents were transferred to other nursing home facilities.

State investigators found that some staffers weren’t even checking to see that patients were in the building, or where they had gone if they were not on the site.

Residents — some with sexually transmitted diseases — were routinely leaving the center to have unprotected sex, officials said. Residents would visit a “love nest” that consisted of dirty mattresses lying in some woods near the building, amid beer bottles and trash.

One resident was struck by a car, and on another occasion a resident attempted suicide while on an undocumented absence.

“The use of the property may have a negative tone at times, but there’s nothing negative about the property as a whole,” Ascott told the Journal in September. “We believe that we’re breathing life into the property.

“We’re asking the community to take a look at the scenic beauty that’s close to downtown, close to highways and interstates, and judge for themselves the value that’s going to be found here.”