Reynolds plans 14-cent per-pack hike on traditional cigarettes' list prices

"Bottom line, we expect tobacco stocks will react favorably to this list price increase as they have done in the past.

"As a reminder, pricing is a critical driver of revenue and earnings growth, particularly as manufacturers realize almost three times the leverage on earnings from a point of pricing than a point of volume.

Meanwhile, Philip Morris USA raised the list price on its brands, including top-selling Marlboro by 14 cents in January and by a total of 32 cents in 2020.

The pricing power of the cigarette manufacturers "remains extraordinary," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"For anyone keeping score, a pack of cigarettes in the U.S. costs less than 30 cents to manufacture. BAT will be netting around $2.54 on each one they now sell," Sweanor said.

Some anti-tobacco advocates consider each per-pack hike as an increasing disincentive for buying traditional cigarettes, particularly among low- to moderate-income individuals.