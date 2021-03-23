Reynolds plans 14-cent per-pack hike on traditional cigarettes' list prices

British American Tobacco Plc is accelerating the pace of introducing pricing increases on traditional cigarettes, expecting that smokers will continue to absorb the extra per-pack cost.
BAT's U.S. subsidiary, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., said Monday it will raise on April 5 the list price for most of its brands by 14 cents a pack, according to a report by Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog.
The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
The 14-cent per pack increase affects Camel, Newport, Pall Mall and certain lines of Natural American Spirit.
Other styles of Natural American Spirit — Turquoise, Gold, Green and Dark Green — will go up 22 cents a pack.
It's a pricing strategy that has become at least a semiannual occurrence for tobacco manufacturers since 2014.
However, the planned Reynolds increase was announced less than two months after Reynolds raised its list price by 13 cents a pack on Jan. 28.
The January increase came on the heels of four price hikes by Reynolds during 2020 that were worth a combined 47 cents a pack.
"We believe BAT’s price increase is not necessarily a surprise given mounting headwinds related to potential cigarette state/federal excise tax increases and cigarette consumer downtrading" to discount brands, Herzog said.
"Bottom line, we expect tobacco stocks will react favorably to this list price increase as they have done in the past.
"As a reminder, pricing is a critical driver of revenue and earnings growth, particularly as manufacturers realize almost three times the leverage on earnings from a point of pricing than a point of volume.
Meanwhile, Philip Morris USA raised the list price on its brands, including top-selling Marlboro by 14 cents in January and by a total of 32 cents in 2020.
The pricing power of the cigarette manufacturers "remains extraordinary," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
"For anyone keeping score, a pack of cigarettes in the U.S. costs less than 30 cents to manufacture. BAT will be netting around $2.54 on each one they now sell," Sweanor said.
Some anti-tobacco advocates consider each per-pack hike as an increasing disincentive for buying traditional cigarettes, particularly among low- to moderate-income individuals.
As fewer U.S. adults smoke traditional cigarettes, BAT and Altria are attempting to shift more sales toward smokeless tobacco products, such as electronic and heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes, moist snuff and snus.
Sweanor said traditional cigarette manufacturers are benefiting from anti-tobacco advocates' efforts targeting electronic cigarettes, particularly use by those under age 21.
E-cigarette sales have slumped industrywide, outside of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s No. 2-selling Vuse, during 2020 and into 2021.
In February 2020, the Food and Drug Administration limited closed-pod flavors to menthol and tobacco. The FDA raised the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 on Dec. 20, 2019.
"The failure of public health groups and politicians to see this as an important issue is also extraordinary," Sweanor said.
"An environment that makes the selling of lethal cigarettes an exceptionally lucrative business, but the substitution of low-risk alternatives a money loser, ensures a continued health tragedy," he said.
