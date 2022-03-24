Reynolds plans 350 job cuts as part of latest production consolidation strategy

Reynolds American Inc. announced Thursday its largest workforce reduction in a decade — 350 full-time positions — as part of consolidating more of its manufacturing production into its mammoth Tobaccoville plant.

The consolidation begins in April and will take through 2024 to complete, Reynolds said in a statement.

The last time Reynolds eliminated more jobs companywide was in March 2012 when it cut 10%, or 540 positions, the bulk of which occurred in Forsyth County.

“We are focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving environment," Guy Meldrum, Reynolds' president and chief executive, said in the news release disclosing the planned job cuts.

Affected are employees at the following facilities:

* Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc.’s operations in Oxford will move to Tobaccoville. The Oxford plant makes the high-end Santa Fe Natural Tobacco traditional cigarettes.

* American Snuff Co. LLC’s operations at the Taylor Brothers plant at 2415 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem also will shift to Tobaccoville.

* The ASC Traditional Oral operations in Memphis, Tenn., will move to Clarksville, Tenn., where Reynolds has another smokeless tobacco production facility.

Reynolds said in a follow-up statement that “the Tobaccoville facility plays a significant role in our growth strategies, and we have made the required investments to accommodate the additional production transitioning to this location.”

Reynolds declined to say how many local jobs are in the 350 being eliminated. It said more than half of employees across the closing facilities will have the opportunity to transfer sites.

"While these changes are necessary to support the future of our business, they will be extremely difficult for our employees at the manufacturing sites that are closing, and today we are focused on providing support to them through this transition," Meldrum said.

The manufacturer has not filed a WARN Act notice with the N.C. Commerce Department.

Reynolds said it is offering a comprehensive severance and medical benefit continuation package to displaced employees, as well as outplacement support.

The primary reason for the latest downsizing appears to be the same as in previous Reynolds workforce reductions this century — the continuing decline in demand for traditional cigarettes nationwide.

Before Thursday's announcement, Reynolds had between 2,000 and 2,500 employees in Forsyth, most of them at its 2-million-square-foot Tobaccoville plant.

Reynolds has not provided a Forsyth workforce count in several years.

Since 1983, when it had a local full-time workforce of 15,500, Reynolds has eliminated between 84% and 88% of its positions through at least 20 formal job cuts and/or voluntary severance offers to long-time workers.

A Better Tomorrow

Reynolds is owned by British American Tobacco Plc.

BAT began in September 2019 a growth initiative known as "A Better Tomorrow."

Reynolds said in the follow-up statement that “A Better Tomorrow is our corporate purpose, which is reducing the health impact of our business.”

“These changes in our U.S. operations were initiated after a detailed strategic review which revealed we needed to address the underutilization of some facilities.”

The strategy also emphasizes gaining market share in smokeless and smokefree products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn cigarettes and oral products such as Camel Snus.

When the initiative was disclosed in 2019, BAT planned to eliminate about 2,300 jobs companywide, or 4% of its global workforce.

Reynolds said the latest workforce reduction was part of its "effort to transform the company and position it for future growth" following the conclusion of "a detailed strategic review of its U.S. operations."

“After our review, it became clear that we had to align our manufacturing footprint with our growth strategies,” said Bernd Meyer, Reynolds' executive vice president of operations.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse electronic cigarette is the No. 2-selling U.S. product and edging closer to top-selling Juul.

However, vapor products represent only 6%, or $1.51 billion, of BAT's overall U.S. sales at convenience stores over the past year.

By comparison, traditional cigarettes represent 84%, or $21 billion, in U.S. sales, and 10% moist snuff and oral nicotine products, or $2.62 billion, according to the latest Nielsen report released Wednesday.

"The percentage of American adults who smoke has declined from 21.5% in 2005 to just 12.5% in 2020," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

"As a result of this, as well as continued automation, I am not surprised there are reductions in force that will occur over the next three years."

Madjd-Sadjadi said it is possible that Forsyth will avoid a major jobs impact with the production coming from Oxford.

History of reductions

The announcement to eliminate 350 jobs between now and the end of 2024 comes after BAT released its 2021 annual report on March 18.

It disclosed in the report that the workforce of Reynolds American and its subsidiaries was cut by more than 10% last year to 4,405, down from 4,921 in the 2020 report.

The companywide workforce is down 20% from about 5,500 on Dec. 31, 2016, according to the last Reynolds corporate annual report.

In September 2003, Reynolds announced plans to eliminate between 1,600 and 1,700 local jobs, including at least 800 in manufacturing, as part of a cost-cutting strategy that followed a comprehensive review of its business to find ways to improve performance and increase profit.

The manufacturer announced plans in September 2008 to eliminate 570 jobs, mostly white collar, in another cost-cutting move.

More recently, Reynolds has eliminated hundreds of jobs through voluntary retirement severance initiatives, such as about 400 veteran manufacturing workers in December 2009.

Some of those job positions were replaced by lower-cost new hires or contract workers.

Financial context

BAT spent $54.5 billion in July 2017 to buy the 57.8% of Reynolds American that it did not already own.

The purchase shifted Reynolds to becoming the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of BAT after 142 years of corporate independence. Legacy Reynolds shareholders own 19% of BAT.

BAT reported Feb. 11 that fiscal 2021 revenue finished up 0.4% to $33.92 billion.

Reynolds’ profit from operations was up 11.9% to $7.3 billion. Sales increased 1.9% to just under $15.33 billion.

Sales were broken down as: up 0.9% to $13.13 billion for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co.; down 4.3% to $1.41 billion for American Snuff Co.; and up 43% to $739.7 million for “new categories” that includes electronic cigarette Vuse with R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and its modern oral and snus products.

Jack Bowles, BAT's chief executive, said on Feb. 11 that the manufacturer is "on a path to deliver $6.6 billion of revenue and profitability from new categories by 2025 and are developing opportunities beyond nicotine, leveraging our knowledge and capabilities from new categories."

The 2019 A Better Tomorrow initiative kicked off BAT's aggressive shift toward non-traditional cigarette products.

At that time, Reynolds spokeswoman Kaelan Hollon said that the manufacturer "has already worked through most of these types of decisions through the merger and integration so any reductions here would be minimal.”

The 2019 restructuring, according to BAT, would “create fewer, larger, more accountable business units; better leverage its Global Business Services activities; and simplify all key business processes and ‘ways of working.’ ”

“Since taking on the role of chief executive five months ago, I have been clear that I wanted to make BAT a stronger, simpler and faster organization and ensure a future fit culture,” Bowles said in the 2019 statement.

“My goal is to oversee a step change in new category growth and significantly simplify our current ways of working and business processes, whilst delivering long-term sustainable returns for our shareholders. This is a vital first move to help achieve these goals."

