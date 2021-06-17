Reynolds plans another 14-cent hike to list prices for its traditional cigarettes

Altogether, Reynolds has raised the list prices on its main traditional cigarette brands by a combined 88 cents since January 2020.

Herzog said the April list price hike was "not necessarily a surprise given mounting headwinds related to potential cigarette state/federal excise tax increases and cigarette consumer downtrading” to discount brands.

However, Herzog said Thursday that the July 5 increase serves as a surprise.

Herzog expects Philip Morris USA and ITG Brands LLC to raise their list prices at or near what Reynolds is doing.

"We also note, however, that there are more ways for manufacturers to take price than just via cigarette list pricing," Herzog said.

"We believe Altria, for example, has become more strategic in the way it takes prices, such as reduced buy-downs, promotional allowances and price protections."

Herzog said investors tend to view price increase favorably because they "are critical drivers of tobacco manufacturers' revenue and earnings growth."

"Manufacturers realize almost three times the leverage on earnings from a point of pricing than a point of volume."