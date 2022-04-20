Reynolds plans to eliminate 114 jobs with Oxford plant closing

Reynolds American Inc.'s decision to close its Oxford manufacturing operations will result in the loss of 114 jobs, according to a WARN Act notice submitted to the N.C. Commerce Department.

The filing, dated April 14, expands on Reynolds' March 24 announcement that it would transfer Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. production from Oxford, northeast of Durham in Granville County, to its mammoth Tobaccoville plant.

On March 24, Reynolds said it would eliminate 350 jobs companywide as part of a manufacturing consolidation affecting facilities in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Reynolds said in the filing that some Santa Fe employees were offered the opportunity to transfer to Tobaccoville, which eight accepted.

Santa Fe Natural Tobacco is a high-end traditional cigarette brand for Reynolds.

Job cuts for the remaining 114 employees will be handled in three waves, according to the filing, beginning Aug. 2 and followed on Aug. 8 and Aug. 22.

Most of the cuts eliminate positions for non-management operators and non-management technicians.

Job cut details

Reynolds' largest workforce reduction in a decade, the latest move is part of a plan to consolidating more manufacturing in Tobaccoville.

The consolidation began in April and will take through 2024 to complete, Reynolds said in a statement.

The last time Reynolds eliminated more jobs companywide was in March 2012 when it cut 10%, or 540 positions, the bulk of which occurred in Forsyth County.

“We are focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving environment,” Guy Meldrum, Reynolds’ president and chief executive, said in a March 24 statement disclosing the latest job cuts.

Also affected are employees at the following facilities:

* American Snuff Co. LLC’s operations at the Taylor Brothers plant at 2415 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem also will shift to Tobaccoville.

* The ASC Traditional Oral operations in Memphis, Tenn., will move to Clarksville, Tenn., where Reynolds has another smokeless tobacco production facility.

Reynolds said in a follow-up statement that “the Tobaccoville facility plays a significant role in our growth strategies, and we have made the required investments to accommodate the additional production transitioning to this location.”

Reynolds declined to say how many local jobs are among the 350 being eliminated. It said more than half of employees across the closing facilities will have the opportunity to transfer sites.

“While these changes are necessary to support the future of our business, they will be extremely difficult for our employees at the manufacturing sites that are closing, and today we are focused on providing support to them through this transition,” Meldrum said.

Latest downsizing

The primary reason for the latest downsizing appears to be the same as in previous Reynolds workforce reductions this century: the continuing decline in demand for traditional cigarettes nationwide.

Reynolds has not provided a Forsyth workforce count in several years. At last count, it had between 2,000 and 2,500 employees in Forsyth, most of them at its 2-million-square-foot Tobaccoville plant.

Since 1983, when Reynolds had a local full-time workforce of 15,500, the company has eliminated between 84% and 88% of its positions through at least 20 formal job cuts and/or voluntary severance offers to long-time workers.

History of reductions

The announcement to eliminate 350 jobs between now and the end of 2024 comes after parent company British American Tobacco released its 2021 annual report on March 18.

It disclosed in the report that the workforce of Reynolds American and its subsidiaries was cut by more than 10% last year to 4,405, down from 4,921 in the 2020 report.

The companywide workforce was down 20%, from about 5,500, since Dec. 31, 2016, according to the last Reynolds corporate annual report.

In September 2003, Reynolds announced plans to eliminate between 1,600 and 1,700 local jobs, including at least 800 in manufacturing, as part of a cost-cutting strategy that followed a review of its business to find ways to improve performance and increase profit.

The manufacturer announced plans in September 2008 to eliminate 570 jobs, mostly white collar, in another cost-cutting move.

Reynolds has eliminated hundreds of jobs through voluntary retirement severance initiatives, such as about 400 veteran manufacturing workers in December 2009.

Some of those employees were replaced by lower-cost new hires or contract workers.

