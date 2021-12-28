Reynolds' sale of company pension plans draws concerns

The recent decision by Reynolds American Inc. to sell a group annuity pension contract to a third-party vendor has startled some local retirees.
Reynolds' retirement benefits division sent a memo Dec. 1 to retirees and employees eligible for a pension.
Beneficiaries were told that benefit payments from the Reynolds' Retirement Plan and/or Retirement Income Plan were being taken over by Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Co. as the key element of selling the group annuity contract.
The insurer will begin administration of the pension benefits, including retiree payments, on Saturday.
Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday that Met Tower Life "will assume responsibility for the monthly retirement pension payments for certain retirees and beneficiaries under the Reynolds defined benefit pension plans."
Affected are those retirees and beneficiaries who started receiving benefits on or before Jan. 1, 2021, "who are entitled to receive monthly gross payments of less than a defined threshold from the plans."
"This change to the Reynolds pension plans will not impact the amount of affected retirees’ and beneficiaries’ monthly benefits," Reynolds said.
Reynolds said it has communicated with affected employees, but is not publicly disclosing how many beneficiaries that represents.
Local concerns
What concerns local retirees, as well as gaining the attention of analysts, is that the transaction switches the group responsible for protecting the benefit plans.
Instead of the Federal Benefits Guaranty Corp. (FBGC) covering the plans, beneficiaries' benefits "will be protected under the State Guaranty Association in the state where you live."
In North Carolina, that is the N.C. Life & Health Insurance Guaranty Association.
Congress set up the FBGC to insure the defined-benefit pensions of Americans working for private companies. Defined-benefit pension plans are traditional pensions that pay a certain amount each month after retirement.
The agency currently covers about 40 million Americans and more than 26,000 pension plans. It receives no taxpayer funding.
By comparison, the N.C. guaranty association says on its website that "if your insurer is no longer able to fulfill its obligations, on-going benefit payments to you may be reduced or suspended by the courts in order to sort out the affairs of the financially troubled insurer."
"As a result, you may have to wait many months before the guaranty association is activated to provide benefit payments. Hardship provisions may be instituted by the receiver to continue benefit payments."
In the memo, Reynolds said the decision to sell the contract sprang from the goal of "reducing pension-related risk and expenses, while entrusting your monthly pension benefits to a secure institution whose core business is managing retirement assets and administering retirement benefits."
Met Tower Life had $37.4 billion in total assets as of June 30.
Reynolds said Met Tower Life "is in a strong position to provide the continuation of your pension benefit under the group annuity contract."
The amount of funds in the Reynolds pension plans is not clear.
Those Reynolds-specific totals have not been readily available since July 2017, when British American Tobacco Plc paid $54.5 billion for the 57.8% of Reynolds it didn’t already own.
Reynolds reported in its final annual corporate regulatory filing that it contributed $335 million to its pension plans in 2016 with plans to contribute $111 million in 2017.
Reynolds projected in its 2016 annual report making pension payments of $447 million in 2017, $443 million in 2018, $439 million in 2019, $436 million in 2020, $431 million in 2021 and a combined $2.08 billion for 2022-26.
"Our pension fund continues to be well-funded in respect of benefit obligations for remaining retirees and beneficiaries under the Reynolds pension plans," the company said.
Analyst reactions
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said Reynolds' decision "did diminish the position of Reynolds’ pensioners."
"The federal PBGC benefits guarantee is much more powerful than any corresponding state pension guarantee, which means Reynolds has exposed its corporate retirees to greater default risk," Plath said.
"But, employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans are an artifact of the past, back when corporations actually cared more about the lives and futures of their workers."
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said Reynolds likely decided to sell the contract "as an opportunity to reduce expenses and create some additional efficiencies within the company."
Gray said that for recipients and retirees, "I do not see that there is any more appreciable risk being taken on by them."
"Given new legislation that was born out of the mortgage meltdown and credit default swaps that blew up AIG, I think MetLife is now probably one of the best capitalized companies in the space."
Gray said that while "there is always risk, though minimal, involved with pensions as there is with any investment platform, in this case I do not see that the risk is any greater with them vs. had it remained under Reynolds’ care."
"To fault Reynolds with anything here, it would be not including those affected in the conversation leading up to the conversion, thereby providing ample time to address these questions now raised ahead of time."
