Reynolds' sale of company pension plans draws concerns

Analyst reactions

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said Reynolds' decision "did diminish the position of Reynolds’ pensioners."

"The federal PBGC benefits guarantee is much more powerful than any corresponding state pension guarantee, which means Reynolds has exposed its corporate retirees to greater default risk," Plath said.

"But, employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans are an artifact of the past, back when corporations actually cared more about the lives and futures of their workers."

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said Reynolds likely decided to sell the contract "as an opportunity to reduce expenses and create some additional efficiencies within the company."

Gray said that for recipients and retirees, "I do not see that there is any more appreciable risk being taken on by them."

"Given new legislation that was born out of the mortgage meltdown and credit default swaps that blew up AIG, I think MetLife is now probably one of the best capitalized companies in the space."