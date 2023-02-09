British American Tobacco Plc finished fiscal 2022 exceeding its revenue projections, boosted again foremost by its Reynolds American Inc. subsidiary.

British publicly traded companies are required to have first-half and full-year reports.

BAT's profit from operations rose 2.8% to $12.81 billion. Diluted earnings were $3.54 a share, while adjusted earnings were $4.49.

BAT took charges of $745.3 million related to its plans to exit Russia and Belarus, $548 million "related to the investigation in respect of alleged historical breaches of sanctions" and $936 million related to its Project Quantum cost-cutting initiative that it launched in September 2019.

Nearly 90% of BAT's $33.68 billion in full-year revenue came from traditional cigarette sales, such as Reynolds' Newport and Camel brands.

Reynolds implemented four increases in its traditional-cigarette list prices — which retailers typically pass on to customers — in both 2022 and 2021.

Yet, BAT chief executive Jack Bowles spotlighted the 40.9% growth in new-category sales to $3.52 billion.

The manufacturer's A Better Tomorrow initiative is built around new-category products that include: top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette Vuse; heat-not-burn traditional cigarette glo (not available in the U.S.); and modern oral products Camel Snus and Velo.

BAT said it has 22.5 million global consumers of new-category products, up 4.2 million from fiscal 2021. The products are sold in 60 countries.

BAT reported Vuse has a top global e-cigarette market share of 35.7%, including 39.3% in the U.S. where it has the lead in 35 states.

Vuse sales rose 54.9% to $1.75 billion, while glo sales jumped 24.3% to $1.29 billion and modern oral up 45.3% to $484.7 million.

The combination of new-category customer and revenue growth led BAT to move up by a year — to 2024 from 2025 — its projection of turning a unit profit.

"Our new category business has become a significant contributor to the group's financial delivery," Bowles said.

“Driven by our strong new category momentum, we are confident in our ($6.1 billion) revenue target by 2025."

Bowles said BAT invested more than ($2.44 billion) in new categories "to drive long-term sustainable growth, while making excellent progress in reducing operating losses by 62%."

CFRA Research analyst Danny Yeo Sze Wai responded to the BAT guidance by raisings his rating on the stock from "Buy" to "Strong Buy, but kept his 12-month share-price target at $48.

"Forming the bulk of its annual revenues, its traditional combustibles business segment continues to sustain overall net cash flow from operating activities," Sze Wai.

"Non-combustibles business segment now represents 14.8% of sales due to strong sales growth of new categories.

"We like BAT’s pivot toward alternative products in view of the declining global tobacco industry volume," Sze Wai. "We see increased clarity for incremental growth driven by new categories."

Fiscal 2023 guidance

BAT provided its initial fiscal 2023 guidance in which it forecasted global tobacco industry volume to be down 2%.

BAT's revenue growth is projected to be 3% to 5% above the $33.68 billion in fiscal 2022.

It projected "strong new category revenue growth with further improvement in category contribution alongside incremental investment."

Sze Wai kept his fiscal 2023 earnings projections at $4.27 a share and set an initial fiscal 2024 guidance of $4.53.

Bowles said BAT "expects to sell at least 20 billion fewer cigarettes after completion of our phased exits of around 30 markets, further advancing our A Better Tomorrow purpose."

BAT also projected mid-single figure adjusted earnings per share growth.

However, Bowles cautioned that while we expect the macro-economic environment to remain challenging, "we will continue to deliver and further accelerate our transformation."

"We will leverage our well-established multi-category brand portfolio, our new regional structure to enable even greater collaboration and accelerated decision-making, and our new market archetype model to guide our strategic choices and resource allocation to further enhance returns."

BAT launched on Feb. 14, 2022, a share-repurchase program with a commitment to spend up to $2.71 billion on the initiative by Dec. 31. The manufacturer said the program was completed Dec. 15.

On Thursday, Tadeu Marroco, BAT's finance and transformation director, said the manufacturer was not prepared to conduct another share repurchase program.

"We strongly believe that share buy-backs have an important role to play within our capital allocation framework, and we will continue to keep it under review as we progress through the year," Marroco said.

"Given our incremental investment plans in 2023 to further accelerate our transformation, and in light of the uncertain macro environment, higher interest rates, outstanding litigation and regulatory matters, the board has decided to prioritize strengthening the balance sheet."

Panmure Gordon analyst Rae Malle said the decision to pause on a new share-repurchase program "at best strange, at worse disconcerting."

The board projected the fiscal 2023 dividend will increase by 6% to $2.80 a share.

A separate fiscal 2022 development affecting the balance sheet involved the Reynolds American Retirement plan.

BAT conducted a partial buyout in October 2021 and followed up with another partial buyout on June 7.

BAT said $1.6 billion of plan liabilities were removed from the balance sheet, resulting in a settlement gain of $19.44 million.

"In total, approximately $3.5 billion of plan liabilities have been removed from the balance sheet in the U.S. under these partial buyouts," BAT said.