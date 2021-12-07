Reynolds sales, innovation bolster BAT's profit growth forecast

“Benefitting from a continued strong new category performance, which is now a sizeable contributor to group revenue growth, we are making excellent progress towards our ($6.62 billion) revenue target by 2025."

Bowles said that "by leveraging our increased scale, new categories will contribute to profit growth for the first time as their losses start to reduce, a key step on our pathway to profitability by 2025."

Part of Bowles' optimism comes from BAT adding 3.6 million new consumers of non-combustible products through Sept. 30, which is more than it gained for all of 2020.

"It is interesting to compare the profitability of cigarettes and new category products," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"BAT has said for some time that this category is within a year or two of profitability, yet the market keeps changing and profitability eludes them. The losses are still very substantial."