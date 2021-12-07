Reynolds sales, innovation bolster BAT's profit growth forecast

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is having a major influence on British American Tobacco Plc's earnings guidance of 5% revenue growth for fiscal 2021.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly-traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds American Inc., its largest global subsidiary, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County at its U.S. headquarters.
BAT provided an update Tuesday for the fiscal year in which it maintained guidance of mid-single-figure adjusted earnings. The manufacturer, per British financial custom, issues only first-half and full-year financial reports.
BAT’s initial fiscal 2021 guidance included revenue growth of between 3% and 5%, and mid-single figure adjusted earnings per share growth “reflecting continued COVID-19 impacts.”
The manufacturer highlighted overall "robust combustibles revenue growth with continued strong pricing" and a "strong U.S. performance, driven by new category revenue growth and combustible pricing."
Reynolds has raised four times this year the per-pack list price on its main traditional cigarette brands for a total of 56 cents. Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said Monday that another 14-cent hike is set to go into effect Jan. 3.
The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
Meanwhile, BAT said that R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse electronic cigarette holds the top global market share of 34.1%, up from 27.2% in fiscal 2020.
Vuse is No. 2 in the U.S., but chipping away at top-selling Juul. BAT said Vuse has the top market share in 26 states.
Vuse was at 34.4%, while Juul was at 38.8% in the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience-store data for the four-week period ending Nov. 20.
On Oct. 12, the Food and Drug Administration issued a landmark ruling in approving a Vuse Solo product as appropriate to market to smokers from a public-health standpoint. The FDA’s order covers the tobacco flavor of the Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine-delivery system, its power unit and two replacement cartridges.
“2021 is the pivotal year in our transformation journey to build A Better Tomorrow," BAT chief executive Jack Bowles said in a statement.
“Benefitting from a continued strong new category performance, which is now a sizeable contributor to group revenue growth, we are making excellent progress towards our ($6.62 billion) revenue target by 2025."
Bowles said that "by leveraging our increased scale, new categories will contribute to profit growth for the first time as their losses start to reduce, a key step on our pathway to profitability by 2025."
Part of Bowles' optimism comes from BAT adding 3.6 million new consumers of non-combustible products through Sept. 30, which is more than it gained for all of 2020.
"It is interesting to compare the profitability of cigarettes and new category products," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
"BAT has said for some time that this category is within a year or two of profitability, yet the market keeps changing and profitability eludes them. The losses are still very substantial."
Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said Tuesday that "with new category losses reducing and trending towards profitability and (potential) share buyback of ($1.32 billion in 2022), we believe BAT can achieve 8% to 9% EPS growth in fiscal 2022.
Sweanor said that "any claims that tobacco companies are keen to transition out of the cigarette market should be seen in light of the extraordinary profits cigarettes generate."
"The fact is that these companies generally lose money on the lower-risk products they claim to want as replacements for cigarettes."
"It is ironic that much of the extreme profitability in selling cigarettes is facilitated by anti-tobacco groups that hamper competition from low-risk alternatives," Sweanor said.
For the first half of fiscal 2021, profit from operations was down 3.7% to just under $6.8 billion, while adjusted profit was up 5.4% to $7.25 billion.
Diluted earnings were down 6% to $1.96 a share, while adjusted earnings increased 6.1% to $2.13.
First-half revenues were at $16.87 billion, down 0.8% from a year ago.
However, BAT reported a 40.4% jump in revenue to $1.22 billion from smokeless products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes, moist snuff and snus.
BAT has an annual policy of paying dividends valued at least 65% of its adjusted profit. That payout was worth $10.26 billion in fiscal 2020.
336-727-7376