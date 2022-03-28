Reynolds set for second cigarette price hike of 2022; Vuse prices also on the rise

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is implementing a wide-ranging price increase for most of its traditional and electronic cigarette brands, an industry analyst disclosed Monday.

It is Reynolds' second per-pack price increase for 2022 and follows four hikes conducted in 2021.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog released a detailed analysis to investors that says a 12-cent Reynolds list-price increase takes effect Friday.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Herzog said some traditional cigarette list-price hikes will be as much as 22 cents for certain styles of Natural American Spirit.

Reynolds could not be immediately reached for comment on Herzog’s report, which she said was based on “industry trade contacts” that typically are accurate.

Affected by the 12-cent increase are Newport, the No. 2 U.S. traditional cigarette brand, as well as No. 3 Camel and No. 4 Pall Mall, specifically the Pall Mall box savings style.

The 12-cent hike also covers Capri, Carlton, Doral, Dunhill, Eclipse, Lucky Strike, Misty, More, State Express 555, Tareyton and True.

The following brands will go up 20 cents per pack: Kamel Red, Pall Mall Vintage Gold 100 (full price soft pack), Pall Mall Classic Non-Filter (full price soft pack), GPC, Monarch, Kent, Now, Old Gold and Vantage.

For Natural American Spirit, there will be a 10-cent per pouch increase for NAS RYO brand, a 14-cent per pack increase on most styles except dark green, gold, green, sky and turquoise, which go up 22 cents per pack.

For Vuse Alto e-cigarette products, the single-pod packs will rise by $1.60 per carton, while the two-pod pack rose by $1.55 per carton and the four-pod packs by $6.30 per carton.

"Broadly, we expect Altria and other cig manufacturers to follow this price increase," Herzog said.

"Looking ahead, we continue to expect strong net-price realization for the industry given manufacturers’ strong pricing power."

Herzog said that "there is some increased risk" of smokers shifting to lower-priced discount traditional cigarettes, particularly with gas prices as near-record highs per gallon.

"We believe brands. like Marlboro with a very loyal customer base and strong/effective promotions, should be able to keep those consumers within the franchise," Herzog said.

"Bottom line, price increases are generally viewed favorably and are a critical driver of tobacco manufacturers’ revenue and earnings growth."

The latest Reynolds planned price hikes is just the latest example of "the cigarette money-spinning machine continuing at full throttle," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"It is worth considering the market implications of cigarettes being an extraordinarily and ever-increasingly profitable business, while regulations ban or otherwise disadvantage low-risk alternatives."

Pricing strategy

Raising the list price is a strategy that has shifted from a semiannual occurrence beginning in 2014 to quarterly hikes over the past two years.

In 2021, Reynolds had a 13-cent per-pack increase on Jan. 28, 14-cent per pack hikes in April and July and a 15-cent increase in October.

The first 2022 price increase of 14 cents per pack went into effect Jan. 3.

Altogether, Reynolds has raised its list price by 72 cents over the last 15 months for many of its top brands, as well as a combined $1.29 since January 2020.

A Democratic-sponsored bill in the U.S. House, titled the “Tobacco Tax Equity Act,” would double the federal tax on traditional cigarettes. It appears to have stalled since an initial burst of discussion in September.

As fewer U.S. adults smoke traditional cigarettes, BAT and Altria are shifting more sales toward smokeless tobacco products, such as electronic and heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes, moist snuff and snus.

Yet, traditional cigarette manufacturers are benefiting from anti-tobacco advocates’ efforts targeting electronic cigarettes, particularly use by those under age 21, Sweanor said.

In February 2020, the Food and Drug Administration limited closed-pod flavors to menthol and tobacco. The FDA raised the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 in December 2019.

