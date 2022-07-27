A strong performance from its U.S. non-combustible products enabled British American Tobacco Plc to exceed its revenue projections for the first half of fiscal 2022.

BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., which has between 2,000 and 2,500 employees in Forsyth County. British publicly traded companies are required to have first-half and full-year reports.

BAT reported Wednesday having a 5.7% jump in revenue to $15.54 billion. The manufacturer projected a revenue growth of between 2% and 4% for the first half.

However, the revenue impact of exiting the Russian marketplace contributed to a 25% decline in overall profit at $4.44 billion. Adjusted profit was up 7.8% to $6.81 billion.

New-category sales, mostly consisting of U.S. top-selling electronic cigarette Vuse, heat-not-burn traditional cigarette glo (not available in the U.S.) and modern oral products Camel Snus and Velo, had an overall 45.4% jump in revenue to $1.55 billion.

“We have a strong and resilient portfolio in the U.S., growing value share in both combustibles and vapor,” BAT chief executive Jack Bowles said in a statement.

"We continue to grow our premium value share in combustibles and to date we see no acceleration of downtrading in our combustibles portfolio."

BAT said it took a $1.15 billion charge related to the impairment of assets and liabilities related to selling its Russian business

BAT also took a $540 million provision related to an investigation by the U.S. Justice and Treasury departments involving "suspicions of (historical) breaches of sanctions."

"Although the group is working to resolve the government investigations through settlement, there can be no assurance that these efforts will be successful or, if they are, what the timing or terms of any such settlements would be."

BAT declined to comment beyond the statement in the first-half report.

Diluted earnings were 97 cents a share, while adjusted earnings were $1.96 a share.

Bowles said that “continued new categories growth momentum is driving faster transformation. We are delivering both strong operational performance and transforming the business."

BAT said it has reached 20.4 million consumers of next-generation products worldwide, up 2.1 million from a year ago.

Vapor revenue jumped 55.2% to $744.9 million as Vuse took the top market share from Juul in April. During the first half, BAT debuted its disposable Vuse Go platform in the U.K.

Meanwhile, glo revenue increased by 38.6% to $600 million, mostly in Europe and Japan, and modern oral revenue climbed 34.2% to $204 million.

New-category revenue vs. expenses showed a 50% overall loss reduction to $271.6 million, which BAT said contributed to the overall revenue and profit growth.

“Our three strong, global ne-category brands underpinned our revenue performance, with non-combustibles now representing 14.6% of revenue," Bowles said. "We are confident in delivering $6 billion in new category revenue, and profitability, by 2025."