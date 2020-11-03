Reynolds subsidiary purchases oral-nicotine pouch maker Dryft

The smokeless tobacco product offerings of Reynolds American Inc. have expanded substantially with the purchase of the nicotine pouch assets of Dryft Sciences LLC.

British American Tobacco Plc did not disclose Tuesday the purchase price paid by Modoral Brands Inc., which is wholly owned by Reynolds. Dryft is based in Moorpark, Calif.

BAT said the Dryft pouches are being rebranded into Reynolds' Velo oral nicotine portfolio.

Velo contains no tobacco leaf or other tobacco-plant matter apart from the nicotine extracted from the tobacco plant, Reynolds said.

The product is a small, white pouch that is placed between the adult user's gum and lip. Unlike traditional dip, there is no need to spit the product and no lingering smell.

BAT said the acquisition expands its U.S. oral nicotine portfolio from four to 28 product variants.

Dryft provides nicotine strengths of two-, four-, and seven milligrams in eight flavors: black cherry, cinnamon, citrus burst, coffee, dragon fruit, peppermint, spearmint and wintergreen.

By comparison, Velo is offered in two- and four-milligram strengths in citrus and mint, and in two textures, hard and soft.