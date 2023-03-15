The workforce of Reynolds American Inc. and its subsidiaries was reduced by 10.7% during 2022 to 4,274, according to the 2022 annual report from parent company British American Tobacco Plc. released Wednesday.

BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer, having completed in July 2017 its $54.5 billion purchase of the 57.8% of Reynolds it did not already own. Legacy Reynolds shareholders own 19% of BAT.

Reynolds was reported with 4,921 U.S. employees in the 2020 annual report and 4,789 in the 2021 report.

The workforce is down 22.3% from about 5,500 on Dec. 31, 2016 — the last Reynolds corporate annual report.

Reynolds has been between 2,000 and 2,500 employees in Forsyth County, primarily at its 2-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville and its downtown Winston-Salem headquarters.

The manufacturer has not provided a Forsyth workforce count in several years.

In March 2021, Reynolds announced its largest workforce reduction in a decade — 350 full-time positions — as part of consolidating more of its manufacturing production into the Tobaccoville plant. The consolidation began in April and will take through 2024 to complete.

BAT disclosed Wednesday that its overall workforce decreased by 5.9% to 77,951.

BAT said in January that it is shrinking its global market — effective April 1 — from four to three regions while maintaining Reynolds American Inc.’s standalone status. It also is shrinking its business units from 16 to 12.

Although BAT didn’t specifically cite a workforce impact of the downsizing, the Evening Standard reported at that time the manufacturer “is consulting with affected staff and said there may be job losses as a result of the restructure, but declined to give more details.”

Reynolds said in a January statement that “we are committed to leading the transformation of our industry and positioning our organization for the future. A key part of this journey is strengthening our ability to evolve and remain competitive.”

The consolidation initiative represents the latest stage of BAT’s A Better Tomorrow strategy that it launched in September 2019.

The strategy emphasizes gaining market share in smokeless and smokefree products, such as top-selling Vuse electronic-cigarettes, glo heat-not-burn cigarettes and oral products, such as Camel Snus.

Executive compensation

BAT disclosed the total compensation for chief executive Jack Bowles and another top executive in the 2022 report.

Bowles’ total compensation was just under $9.8 million, up 19.3% from $9.7 million in fiscal 2021.

The compensation figures are based on current dollar to British pound sterling rates.

Bowles received a 0.7% increase in base salary to $1.59 million for fiscal 2022. He received $350,950 in what BAT termed as “taxable benefits.” Pension contributions were worth $239,170.

Like most U.S. corporate executives in recent years. Bowles received the bulk of his 2022 compensation in stock awards, although BAT referred to the compensation as short- and long-term incentives that were worth a combined $9.37 million.

BAT listed CEO pay ratio for Bowles of $113 to $1 for its median U.K. employee of $102,229 in fiscal 2022.

The other named executive for compensation purposes is financial and transformation officer Tadeu Marroco.

Marroco was paid $965,110 million in salary, unchanged from 2021, and total compensation of $5.93 million, up from $3.65 million in 2021.

Fiscal 2022 updates

British publicly traded companies are required to have first-half and full-year reports.

BAT’s profit from operations rose 2.8% to $12.81 billion. Diluted earnings were $3.54 a share, while adjusted earnings were $4.49 a share.

Reynolds’ adjusted profit from operations was up 16.1% to $8.21 billion. Sales increased 8% to $15.19 billion.

Sales were broken down as: up 4.5% to $12.58 billion for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co.; up 9.3% to $1.41 billion for American Snuff Co.; and up 68.2% to $1.14 billion for “new categories” that includes electronic cigarette Vuse with R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and its modern oral and snus products.

That means traditional cigarettes represented 82.8% of Reynolds revenue for 2022, along with moist snuff 9.3% and new category products at 7.5%.

Reynolds decided in 2022 to withdraw its modified reduced tobacco product application for Camel Snus with the Food and Drug Administration.

"We have adjusted our near-term priorities and are focusing on providing a diverse portfolio of new category products in line with our global harm reduction strategy," BAT said.

Reynolds American and affiliates were reported to have made $5.65 million in political contributions during 2022.

"The contributions went to U.S. political organizations and to non-federal-level political party and candidate committees in accordance with their contributions program," according to the report. "No corporate contributions were made to federal candidates or party committees, and all contributions were made in accordance with applicable laws."

Litigation expenses

BAT said it had $204.3 million in litigation costs during fiscal 2022, primarily related to Engle progeny smoker lawsuits facing Reynolds in the U.S. The litigation expenses were up from $64.9 million in 2021 and $114.1 million in 2020.

BAT said that as of Dec. 31, there were 665 Engle progeny lawsuit pending involving Reynolds and in its role as successor owner of Lorillard Inc. and Brown & Williamson Corp. That's down from 1,071 as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Engle progeny lawsuits sprang from a decision in 2006 by the Florida Supreme Court that decertified a $145 billion class-action lawsuit initially filed by Howard Engle.

The decertification means that former class members are now limited to filing individual lawsuits stating that cigarettes caused their respective illnesses.

From Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022, Reynolds was involved in 44 Engle progeny lawsuit trials, of which 23 were won by plaintiffs.

Reynolds said it paid judgments in 11 cases during 2022 at a combined $13.2 million.

There are 77 Engle-related trials scheduled for trial in 2023.