Reynolds Vapor agrees to settle patent-infringement complaint

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. said in a federal court filing this week that it has agreed to settle a lawsuit with Ohio electronic-cigarette manufacturer Fuma International LLC.

Fuma filed a federal patent infringement lawsuit against Reynolds in March 2019 in the Middle District of North Carolina. The stipulation of dismissal in the case is due by Nov. 30.

Fuma accuses Reynolds of “directly and/or indirect infringing” on its No. 9,532,604 patent that was awarded in 2017. Fuma officials claim Reynolds infringed after being shown its e-cigarette designs in 2010.

Fuma wants a judge to issue a permanent injunction against Reynolds Vapor involving its U.S. No. 2 selling e-cig Vuse, as well as damages of an unspecified amount.

The lawsuit claims Fuma and Reynolds entered into a confidentiality agreement in July 2010 that allowed Reynolds to review Fuma’s designs as part of a potential investment or joint venture.

Fuma claims the confidentiality agreement ended after Reynolds requested patent-application information. The company claims Reynolds copied the Fuma design that eventually became the Vuse that Reynolds debuted in 2012.

