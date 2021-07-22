Reynolds Vapor’s carbon-neutral initiative attracts consumers

A consumer survey conducted on behalf of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., released Thursday, found that adult vapor consumers prefer brands committed to sustainability and reducing their environmental footprint.

For example, 46% of those surveyed said they would prefer using a vapor product from a company that was successful in becoming carbon-neutral, while 33% said they prefer “a brand more favorably based on their environmental initiatives.”

Vuse, Reynolds’ No. 2-selling U.S. electronic cigarette brand, recently became the first global vapor brand validated as carbon-neutral by Vertis.

Reynolds Vapor has pledged to transport 80% of international shipments by sea by the end of 2022 and 100% of its consumable pods by end of 2023.

It also has committed to cutting single-use plastics from packaging. It said the Cut the Wrap initiative has saved 100 tons of plastic, or the equivalent of 4 million plastic bottles in 2020.

