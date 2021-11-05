Reynolds' Vuse closing gap with top-selling e-cigarette Juul

Top-selling Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to an 11.6% decline in the latest report.

By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 54.7% in the latest report, while No. 3 NJoy was down 26.5% and No. 4 blu eCigs down 17.8%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog has said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”

FDA approval

On Oct. 12, the FDA issued a landmark ruling Tuesday in approving a Vuse Solo product as appropriate to market to smokers from a public-health standpoint.

The FDA’s order covers the tobacco flavor of the Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine delivery system, its power unit and two replacement cartridges.

“As the RJR Vapor Co. submitted data to the FDA that demonstrated that marketing of these products is appropriate for the protection of public health, today’s authorization allows these products to be legally sold in the U.S.” the FDA said in its news release.

However, the FDA rejected submissions for 10 flavored Vuse Solo products. It said it “is still evaluating” the company’s application for menthol-flavored products for Vuse Solo.