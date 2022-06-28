Reynolds' Vuse e-cigarette stretches market-share lead over Juul

The Vuse electronic-cigarette brand of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. continues to gradually stretch its U.S. market-share lead over Juul.

Vuse's market share rose from 35.1 to 35.5%, compared with Juul declining from 33.1% to 32.9%, according to the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience-store data that covers the four-week period ending June 18.

For the latest report, NJoy dropped from 3% to 2.9%, while Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs slipped from 1.9% to 1.7%.

It is the first Nielsen report since the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that Juul Labs Inc. is required to remove all electronic cigarette products from U.S. shelves.

The agency rejected Juul’s pre-market tobacco-product applications, saying they “lacked sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products to demonstrate that marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

As a result, Juul “must stop selling and distributing these products. In addition, those currently on the U.S. market must be removed, or risk enforcement action.”

The decision to remove the No. 2-selling electronic cigarette in the country will likely to lead to a dominant market share for Vuse products.

On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit granted Juul Labs an emergency administrative stay of enforcement.

“Having received the emergency temporary stay, we are now seeking the ability to continuously offer our products to adult smokers throughout our appeal with the court and science- and evidence-based engagement with our regulator," Joe Murillo, Juul Labs' chief regulatory officer, said Tuesday.

"We remain confident in our science and evidence and believe that we will be able to demonstrate that our products do in fact meet the statutory standard of being 'appropriate for the protection of the public health.' "

According to Barclays, Nielsen largely covers the big chains. For the smaller chains, the group extrapolates trends, which is why trend changes don’t appear immediately in Nielsen.

Nielsen determined that Vuse recaptured the top market share in the April 23 report. That was the first time Vuse held the top market share in the Nielsen report since November 2017.

However, for the past 52 weeks, Juul remains ahead 35.1% to 31.2%.

As recently as May 2019, Juul held a 74.6% U.S. e-cig market share. That’s when a series of regulatory actions led to product-reduction concessions by Juul Labs Inc.

Juul’s four-week dollar sales in the latest report have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 12.2% decline in the latest report.

By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 40.5% in the latest report, while NJoy was down 14.1% and blu eCigs down 27.9%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog has said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”

Another factor is that e-cigarette sales overall have slumped since February 2020, when the FDA implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.

Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs, Reynolds Vapor, NJoy and Fontem, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” in February 2021, or risk enforcement actions.

Traditional cigarettes

Industry analysts said the 3.3% dollar sales decline year over year for traditional cigarettes in the latest Nielson report primarily reflects how inflation, particularly involving higher gas and energy prices, is leading more smokers toward lower-cost options.

Manufacturers have been able to offset some of the recent declines through a series of per-pack list-price increases in recent months.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Altogether, Reynolds has raised its list price by 88 cents over the last eight months for many of its top brands, as well as a combined $1.45 since January 2020.

Philip Morris USA’s traditional cigarette dollar sales were down 4.1% year over year, while Reynolds was down 2.9% and ITG Brands LLC is unchanged.

As of June 18, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 51.3%, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.6% of overall market share.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was at 34.9%, with No. 2 Newport at 14.4%, No. 3 Camel at 8.4%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 4.9% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 4%.

ITG rose from 7.7% to 7.8%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its Winston brand is No. 6 at 1.9%, while Kool and Maverick are tied at No. 7 at 1.7%.

