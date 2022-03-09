Reynolds' Vuse e-cigarette tightens market-share gap on No. 1 Juul

The market-share gap between the top-selling U.S. electronic cigarettes has grown closer again between Juul and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse.
The latest Nielsen analysis of convenience store data, covering the four-week period ending Feb. 26, determined Juul was at a 37.2% market share, down from 37.9%, and Vuse unchanged at 33.7%.
There has been a 3.6- to 4.8-percentage point gap between the two e-cigarettes for the last six Nielsen reports.
NJoy was at 3.2%, unchanged from the previous report, while Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs remained at 2.4%.
E-cigarette sales overall have slumped since February 2020, when the Food and Drug Administration implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., Reynolds Vapor, NJoy and Fontem, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” in February 2021, or risk enforcement actions.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said another factor in the slump is “the impact of e-cigarette market denial orders by the FDA as it continues to work through premarket tobacco applications.”
Herzog said the premarket tobacco application process “continues to weigh on e-cigarette trends.”
Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 6.8% decline in the latest report.
By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 42.6% in the latest report, while No. 3 NJoy was down 13% and No. 4 blu eCigs down 8.2%.
Herzog has said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”
Traditional cigarettes
Industry analysts said the 1.7% dollar sales decline year over year for traditional cigarettes primarily reflects how inflation, particularly involving higher gas and energy prices, is leading more smokers toward lower-cost options.
Manufacturers have been able to offset some of the recent declines through a series of per-pack list-price increases in recent months.
The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
For example, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. implemented a 14-cent Reynolds list-price increase in January.
Counting a 13-cent per-pack increase on Jan. 28, 2021, 14-cent per pack hikes in April and July and a 15-cent increase in October, Reynolds will have raised its list price by 70 cents within a year for many of its top brands.
Altria Group Inc. matched the 14-cent Reynolds increase for most of its main brands, Herzog said.
Philip Morris USA’s traditional cigarette dollar sales were down 2.1% year over year, while Reynolds was down 1.1% and ITG Brands LLC was down 0.7%.
However, since the Feb. 12 report, Altria is down 4%. Reynolds down 1.3% and ITG up 2.2%, led by its discount Maverick brand being up 5.2%. Maverick has the eighth largest market share at 1.6%.
Interestingly, Reynolds' premium Natural American Spirit brand was up 4.4%. It is the only other in the top-10 — fifth at 4% — with a dollar share gain.
As of Feb. 26, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 51.3%, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.4% of overall market share.
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was at 35%, with No. 2 Newport at 14.4%, No. 3 Camel at 8.4% and No. 4 Pall Mall at 5.2%.
ITG was at 7.7%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its Winston brand is No. 6 at 1.9%, while Kool is No. 7 at 1.6%.
