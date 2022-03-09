Reynolds' Vuse e-cigarette tightens market-share gap on No. 1 Juul

Altria Group Inc. matched the 14-cent Reynolds increase for most of its main brands, Herzog said.

Philip Morris USA’s traditional cigarette dollar sales were down 2.1% year over year, while Reynolds was down 1.1% and ITG Brands LLC was down 0.7%.

However, since the Feb. 12 report, Altria is down 4%. Reynolds down 1.3% and ITG up 2.2%, led by its discount Maverick brand being up 5.2%. Maverick has the eighth largest market share at 1.6%.

Interestingly, Reynolds' premium Natural American Spirit brand was up 4.4%. It is the only other in the top-10 — fifth at 4% — with a dollar share gain.

As of Feb. 26, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 51.3%, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.4% of overall market share.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was at 35%, with No. 2 Newport at 14.4%, No. 3 Camel at 8.4% and No. 4 Pall Mall at 5.2%.

ITG was at 7.7%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its Winston brand is No. 6 at 1.9%, while Kool is No. 7 at 1.6%.

