Reynolds' Vuse e-cigarette widens market-share lead over Juul

The Vuse electronic-cigarette brand of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. has expanded its U.S. market share to two full percentage points over Juul.

Vuse held 35.1% of the market share, compared with Juul at 33.1%, according to the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience store data that covers the four-week period ending May 21.

For the latest report, NJoy dropped from 3.1% to 3%, while Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs slipped from 2.1% to 1.9%.

By comparison, Vuse was ahead 34.8% to Juul's 34.4% for the four-week period ending April 23. That was the first time Vuse held the top market share in the Nielsen report since November 2017.

However, for the past 52 weeks, Juul remains ahead 35.9% to 30.8%.

According to Barclays, Nielsen largely covers the big chains. For the smaller chains, the group extrapolates trends, which is why trend changes don’t appear immediately in Nielsen.

As recently as May 2019, Juul held a 74.6% U.S. e-cig market share. That's which is when a series of regulatory actions led to product-reduction concessions by Juul Labs Inc.

Juul’s four-week dollar sales in the latest report have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 9.2% decline in the latest report.

By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 42.7% in the latest report, while NJoy was down 13.5% and blu eCigs down 23.1%. Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog has said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”

Juul’s e-cigarette product has drawn criticism for its popularity among teenagers, which the Food and Drug Administration has said is contributing to a national epidemic.

According to the FDA’s 2021 National Youth Tobacco survey, among high school current e-cigarette users, 26.1% reported that their usual brand was synthetic nicotine vapor manufacturer Puff Bar, followed by Vuse (10.8%), SMOK (9.6%), Juul (5.7%), and Suorin (2.3%).

Juul has been attempting to reset the FDA’s view of its products and its reputation over the past two years.

“As part of that process, the company reduced its product portfolio, halted television, print and digital product advertising, built up its science and evidence-based capabilities, and supported the Trump administration’s final flavor policy for ENDS products, while taking a methodical approach to its global presence,” the company said in August 2020.

Tobacco analysts have said those steps likely have contributed to the shrinking of the market-share gap with Vuse.

Another factor is that e-cigarette sales overall have slumped since February 2020, when the FDA implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.

Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs, Reynolds Vapor, NJoy and Fontem, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” in February 2021, or risk enforcement actions.

Traditional cigarettes

Industry analysts said the 1% dollar sales decline year over year for traditional cigarettes in the latest Nielson report primarily reflects how inflation, particularly involving higher gas and energy prices, is leading more smokers toward lower-cost options.

Manufacturers have been able to offset some of the recent declines through a series of per-pack list-price increases in recent months.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Altogether, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has raised its list price by 72 cents over the last 15 months for many of its top brands, as well as a combined $1.29 per pack since January 2020.

"Sales growth across the nicotine industry improved in the recent Nielsen period, driven by moderating pressure on overall nicotine volumes as the industry continues to lap OOVID-related volatility," Herzog wrote.

"This comes against the backdrop of healthy and relatively steady price growth for traditional cigarettes, up 5.5% even as income pressures on low-income consumers mount."

Philip Morris USA’s traditional cigarette dollar sales were down 3.9% year over year, while Reynolds was down 2.8% and ITG Brands LLC down 0.5%.

As of May 21, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 51.4%, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.7% of overall market share.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was at 34.9%, with No. 2 Newport at 14.4%, No. 3 Camel at 8.4%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 4.9% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 4%.

ITG was at 7.7%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its Winston brand is No. 6 at 1.9%, while Kool is No. 7 at 1.7%.

"Cigarette sales are known to react strongly to gas prices, so we are still seeing substitution effects," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"But, instead of the major substitution being between nicotine products, it may well be that consumers are buying fewer cigarettes due to spending much more on gasoline."

