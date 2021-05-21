Richard Childress Racing affiliate buys warehouse

An affiliate of Richard Childress Racing has spent $800,000 to buy a 25,000-square-foot warehouse building in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
RCR Enterprises LLC acquired the warehouse at 1660 E. Center St. Ext.
The seller is Up Town Investments LLC of Lexington.
Richard Childress Racing is based at 425 Industrial Drive in Welcome.
