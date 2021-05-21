 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard Childress Racing affiliate buys warehouse
0 comments

Richard Childress Racing affiliate buys warehouse

{{featured_button_text}}

An affiliate of Richard Childress Racing has spent $800,000 to buy a 25,000-square-foot warehouse building in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

RCR Enterprises LLC acquired the warehouse at 1660 E. Center St. Ext.

The seller is Up Town Investments LLC of Lexington.

Richard Childress Racing is based at 425 Industrial Drive in Welcome.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 17: How to get yourself and your family ready in case of a weather disaster

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boat manufacturer plans New Bern facility with 500 jobs
Local

Boat manufacturer plans New Bern facility with 500 jobs

White River Marine Group LLC, a manufacturer of recreational boats, said Thursday it will open a manufacturing facility in New Bern with plans to create up to 500 jobs. The facility will represent the company’s first coastal manufacturing site.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News