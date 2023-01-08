Richard Geiger's legacy: A steady hand on the helm at Visit Winston-Salem

When Richard Geiger announced last month his plans to retire after 13 years as Visit Winston-Salem’s president, he said it represented the culmination of several professional and personal accomplishments.

Geiger will turn 66 before his retirement takes effect on June 30. He plans to remain in the area with his wife, Tracy.

The Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority’s board of directors began a national search for Geiger’s successor last week. It hired Searchwide Global, an executive search firm specializing in the travel and tourism industry.

Geiger took over as the agency’s president in February 2010, representing a fresh start for the organization that had struggled with its identity and direction for the two previous years.

The agency also was caught in a tug of war between increasingly vocal appeals for more support for the arts that competed with requests from other groups wanting to protect, if not expand, their financing.

Geiger was pivotal in applying salve to help heal those irritations.

Geiger’s time with Visit Winston-Salem was book-ended by navigating two major economic downturns: the Great Recession of 2008-11 on the front end and the COVID-19 pandemic on the back end.

One example of Geiger’s leadership was persuading the TDA board to approve a record $5 million budget for fiscal 2022-23, compared with $3.2 million for fiscal 2020-21.

Geiger also played a lead role in the approval and development of the $20 million renovation of Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

Geiger took time to reflect on his 13 years with Visit Winston-Salem. An edited version follows.

Q: What made the timing right for announcing your retirement plans and what were the deciding factors?

Answer: By nature, I’m a planner and goal-setter, so one of my long-term personal and professional aims was ultimately to enjoy retirement.

The timing coincided with my TDA contract, which was running through June 2023, and led to discussions regarding another contract or an extension.

It was very important to me to be confident that Visit Winston-Salem and the hospitality industry was successfully getting through the devastation of the pandemic before I retired.

Also, turning 65 last year influenced my decision to wind things down. Each of these factors reinforced my decision that timing was right.

All in all, I am ready to see what will unfold for me in retirement.

Q: How has Visit Winston-Salem evolved during your leadership and how did it successfully address its major funding and political challenges?

Answer: Over the last 13 years, I’m proud that Visit Winston-Salem has solidified itself as a trusted, strong voice for this community’s hospitality industry and its important role in Winston Salem’s overall economic success.

We started by strategically rebuilding the staff with a belief in the important role we play as an economic driver for Winston-Salem. With a focus on our mission, we successfully delivered more visitors and their dollars to our community.

From the beginning, research was our constant compass guiding our marketing and sales strategies that ultimately delivered more conventions, meetings, sports and leisure visitors staying in Winston-Salem hotels. This success elevated our visibility, credibility and grew our financial resources through increased occupancy tax collections.

Q: What have been the most effective steps that the bureau has taken to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19 pandemic, and how close is the local business, sports and other travel sectors to pre-pandemic levels?

Answer: Over my 40-year career, I’ve seen our economy reignite after financial downturns and recessions, communities rebuild after destruction wreaked by Mother Nature and reunite after tragic acts of terrorism.

But the COVID-19 pandemic presented other challenges for the hospitality industry, in addition to the immediate economic devastation.

With no end in sight and bans on travel and mass gatherings — the lifeline of our industry and our funding —-there was no playbook on how to recover.

But, to rebuild, we knew we needed to be armed with as much research and facts as possible. It became the backbone of when and how we would recover.

Regular check-ins with our customers and clients were paramount. We worked with our lodging, restaurants and meeting facilities to insure they were practicing the most robust cleaning, safe-distancing protocols, and communicated this level of care to our visitors so they could confidently travel and meet safely in Winston-Salem when they were ready.

At the onset of the pandemic, it was necessary and appropriate to pause our marketing efforts, but when research indicated consumers felt safe to travel, we created an in-state recovery communications campaign; “Wait lifted, spirits lifted” to let people know Winston-Salem was a safe destination.

Leisure travel led the recovery for the hospitality industry and has surpassed pre-COVID numbers in Winston-Salem. Conventions, meetings and sports competitions are back to pre-pandemic levels.

Only demand for business-related travel continues to lag and is likely to take several years to rebound.

Q: What will be the main challenges facing your successor in terms of taking local tourism initiatives and venues to the next level?

Answer: I am optimistic for Winston-Salem’s future and our travel and tourism industry.

My successor may benefit from focusing on our community’s existing assets and product development to remain competitive with other like destinations.

Enhancing existing attractors, creating new demand generators and continuing downtown development will be critical to the long-term success of Winston-Salem as a visitor destination.

Also, an increasing collaborative and strategic approach to lifestyle marketing geared toward tourism and economic development growth will be important.

At the same time, ensuring the integrity of the legislative mandate of the use of the occupancy tax for tourism marketing is imperative.

Q: What accomplishment would you say best defines your time with Visit Winston-Salem?

Answer: I am proud of the job we have done to elevate the recognition and importance of the role the hospitality industry contributes to our local economy.

Two million visitors with an economic impact close to $1 billion annually is meaningful by any measure. Navigating through the pandemic and leaving Visit Winston-Salem in a healthy financial position are also achievements I am proud of.

But, I believe the most rewarding personally, professionally, and impactful accomplishment was being a key champion with the city’s investment of $20 million for the renovation of Benton Convention Center.

Q: When did you and your wife decide to retire here, what are your retirement plans and how will you stay active in the Forsyth County area?

Answer: Since graduating from college, I’ve always had a “game plan” focused on a job and career growth which entailed several moves.

I’m comfortable seeing how this new chapter unfolds for us. We enjoy living in Winston-Salem and at this point, we will continue to call it home.

My plans include more time with my wife, Tracy, more travels, along with improving my golf game, doing some hiking and, of course, time on the coast.

After all, I’m from Long Island and love the water, especially here in North Carolina.