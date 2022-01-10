RICO lawsuit vs. Herbalife may have reached settlement

A settlement appears to have been reached in federal court related to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and a potential $1 billion class-action lawsuit filed in September 2017.
At least eight plaintiffs, comprised of Herbalife distributors, made claims under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, or RICO, related to Herbalife live sales events. The current complaint involves six plaintiffs.
Judge Marcia Cooke, with the U.S. Southern District of Florida, granted last week a stay in the lawsuit involving Herbalife in Florida.
Cooke's ruling listed that the stay was requested by plaintiffs and Herbalife "pending final approval" of the settlement of a related class-action lawsuit in the U.S. Central District of California.
"The parties state they will shortly be moving for preliminary approval" of the California settlement in the case of Lavigne versus Herbalife, Cooke said in her ruling. The latest court filing in that case was submitted Dec. 22.
Herbalife could not be immediately reached for comment on any potential settlement. The company has more than 750 employees at its East Coast production plant in eastern Winston-Salem.
In September, Cooke significantly reduced — but didn’t eliminate — the legal exposure facing Herbalife. She granted dismissals of certain claims in the lawsuit, but gave plaintiffs 30 days to file a second amended complaint.
Cooke ruled that the plaintiffs failed “to meet the higher pleading standards required for civil RICO cases.”
“Due to similar pleading deficiencies, most of plaintiffs’ state law claims also fail.," Cooke ruled.
“Finally, the court dismisses without prejudice the civil conspiracy and unjust enrichment claims for failing to meet basic pleading requirements.”
The plaintiffs have sought damages from Herbalife and at least 43 individual defendants identified as “top distributors” in court documents and considered as “the highest earners and collaborators” with the company.
The focus of the complaint is the “Circle of Success” events that the plaintiffs claim was not touched on by the Federal Trade Commission in its $200 million settlement with Herbalife related to the company's business practices.
The complaint says there could be thousands of potential class-action plaintiffs who have spent thousands of dollars attending the Circle of Success events and “have received no benefit from doing so, despite defendants’ constant barrage of guarantees to the contrary.”
In August 2018, a judge ruled to allow the shifting of four plaintiffs from a Florida court to Herbalife’s home state of California.
That judge agreed that four of the plaintiffs are required to enter arbitration with Herbalife since they signed a distributor agreement with a valid arbitration clause.
Herbalife and the individual defendants said in their motions that the plaintiffs overall have failed to state an actionable claim.
