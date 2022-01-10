RICO lawsuit vs. Herbalife may have reached settlement

A settlement appears to have been reached in federal court related to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and a potential $1 billion class-action lawsuit filed in September 2017.

At least eight plaintiffs, comprised of Herbalife distributors, made claims under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, or RICO, related to Herbalife live sales events. The current complaint involves six plaintiffs.

Judge Marcia Cooke, with the U.S. Southern District of Florida, granted last week a stay in the lawsuit involving Herbalife in Florida.

Cooke's ruling listed that the stay was requested by plaintiffs and Herbalife "pending final approval" of the settlement of a related class-action lawsuit in the U.S. Central District of California.

"The parties state they will shortly be moving for preliminary approval" of the California settlement in the case of Lavigne versus Herbalife, Cooke said in her ruling. The latest court filing in that case was submitted Dec. 22.

Herbalife could not be immediately reached for comment on any potential settlement. The company has more than 750 employees at its East Coast production plant in eastern Winston-Salem.