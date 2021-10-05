Rock Outdoors discloses plans for Winston-Salem store

The Rock Outdoors retail store disclosed plans to open a location in Winston-Salem in summer 2022 on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The Lexington business said the store will be in the 500 block of South Stratford Road next to Total Wine.

Rock Outdoors’ store is at 7440 N.C. 8 in Lexington.

The retail store primarily sells new and used boating equipment, outboards, other recreation equipment for hunting, fishing, paddle sports, camping and hiking, and apparel. It provides in-store financing for large purchases.

For more information, go to www.shoprockoutdoors.com.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.