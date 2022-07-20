 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham County groups unveil river-focused branding

Basalt rocks dot the landscape throughout the Iron Ore Belt Access of Haw River State Park. The igneous rock is indicative of the narrow bands of iron ore that runs through this part of northern Guilford and southern Rockingham counties. 

Two Rockingham County economic groups unveiled Wednesday a new branding initiative — RoCo Blueway — along with a RoCo Blueway guide.

The initiative represents a partnership between the county Center for Economic Development, Small Business & Tourism and the county Tourism Development Authority.

The goal is giving the county’s blueways their own distinct identity, including a logo, color scheme, and taglines including “Go with the RoCo flow” and “Rock the RoCo.”

Blueways are navigable water trails based along rivers or lakes that include multi-activity recreation and nature-based tourism. The county’s blueways boast 88 miles and more than 4,500 acres of water adventure including the Dan, Haw, Mayo and Smith rivers, as well as Belews Lake, Lake Hunt, and Lake Reidsville.

The guide now includes comprehensive safety guidelines, and detailed trip summaries including clearer dam warnings, skill level recommendations, and gives users an estimated travel time to ensure they are prepared.

To request a copy or the guide, call 336-342-8138, or go to https://VisitRockinghamCountyNC.com/things-to-do/rivers-and-lakes/#/.

