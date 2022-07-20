Rockingham County groups unveil river-focused branding

Two Rockingham County economic groups unveiled Wednesday a new branding initiative — RoCo Blueway — along with a RoCo Blueway guide.

The initiative represents a partnership between the county Center for Economic Development, Small Business & Tourism and the county Tourism Development Authority.

The goal is giving the county’s blueways their own distinct identity, including a logo, color scheme, and taglines including “Go with the RoCo flow” and “Rock the RoCo.”

Blueways are navigable water trails based along rivers or lakes that include multi-activity recreation and nature-based tourism. The county’s blueways boast 88 miles and more than 4,500 acres of water adventure including the Dan, Haw, Mayo and Smith rivers, as well as Belews Lake, Lake Hunt, and Lake Reidsville.

The guide now includes comprehensive safety guidelines, and detailed trip summaries including clearer dam warnings, skill level recommendations, and gives users an estimated travel time to ensure they are prepared.

To request a copy or the guide, call 336-342-8138, or go to https://VisitRockinghamCountyNC.com/things-to-do/rivers-and-lakes/#/.