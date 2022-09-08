Rolls-Royce exits contract with Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic, the company planning a $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport, is in need of an engine designer and manufacturer for its Overture aircraft after Rolls-Royce chose to exit its contract Wednesday.

Opinions on the significance of the partnership ending after just two-plus years vary, with some analysts expressing concern about the experimental nature of Boom's strategy and others focusing on Rolls-Royce's current financial struggles.

Rolls-Royce disclosed its decision to aviation industry media outlets, saying that "we’ve completed our contract with Boom and delivered various engineering studies for their Overture supersonic (program).”

”After careful consideration, Rolls-Royce has determined that the commercial aviation supersonic market is not currently a priority for us and, therefore, will not pursue further work on the (program) at this time.

"It has been a pleasure to work with the Boom team and we wish them every success in the future.”

Boom responded to the Rolls-Royce decision by saying "we are appreciative of Rolls-Royce’s work over the last few years, but it became clear that Rolls’ proposed engine design and legacy business model is not the best option for Overture’s future airline operators or passengers."

"Overture remains on track to carry passengers in 2029. Later this year, we will announce our selected engine partner and our transformational approach for reliable, cost-effective and sustainable supersonic flight."

Boom did not respond when asked Thursday if the exiting of Rolls-Royce affects interim design and production timelines.

"There's no way to sugarcoat it, this is troubling news," said Keith Debbage, a joint professor of Geography & Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality at UNC Greensboro.

"I have long worried that Boom had no engine manufacturer lined up and the recent engine design changes from two, to three, and now four engines suggest much work still needs to be done on that score."

Boom, based in Denver, has been widely seen as a promising aircraft manufacturer — though one not likely to have a proven product until the 2026-29 timeframe.

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from Day One, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel.

The manufacturer previously said he would begin test flights in 2026 from its planned PTI factory. It projected having at least 1,761 jobs at full production capacity in 2030.

The Rolls-Royce partnership carried a degree of symbolism, considering the company provided the engines for the Concorde supersonic aircraft.

On July 19, Boom unveiled the latest design update for its Overture aircraft, along with reaching an alliance with aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman. Part of the redesign involved increasing the number of engine powerplants per aircraft from two to four.

According to aviation industry media outlets, the likely replacement options for an engine manufacturer are the Pratt & Whitney division unit of Raytheon Technologies Inc. and GE Aviation — both of which have major operations in North Carolina.

Debbage said that "I have my fingers crossed they can work deals with General Electric, Pratt and Whitney, or a related supplier."

"But, developing a net zero carbon supersonic is no easy task.

"For sure, a great deal more work still remains before we see a successful end product," Debbage said.

Rolls-Royce challenges

FlightGlobal quoted Michel Merluzeau, an aerospace analyst with consultancy AIR, described Boom’s project as an imperfect fit for Rolls-Royce."

Rolls-Royce reported on Aug. 4 having a $127 million loss for its first half of fiscal 2022.

By comparison, Raytheon reported July 25 that Pratt & Whitney’s second-quarter sales rose 16% to $4.97 billion.

Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East said Aug. 4 that the manufacturer is "actively managing the impacts of a number of challenges, including rising inflation and ongoing supply-chain disruption, with a sharper focus on pricing, productivity and costs."

"We are making choices to manage the current challenges, deliver better returns, reduce debt, and generate long-term sustainable value."

Merluzeau calls Boom an “expensive and risky endeavor” that faces regulatory hurdles, and says Rolls-Royce is best served deploying its resources to safer, more-lucrative projects, such as developing engines for the next commercial airliner from Airbus or Boeing."

According to FlightGlobal, GE Aviation had been developing its Infinity engine to power a supersonic aircraft under development by a company called Aerion. In May 2021, however, Aerion folded amid financial issues.

Boom developments

There are two major U.S. commercial airliner — United Airlines and American Airlines — that have placed major orders for Overture.

It's uncertain whether the departure of Rolls-Royce will affect those commitments.

On Aug. 16, American announced an order potentially worth up to $12 billion — up to 20 Overture aircraft with an option for an additional 40. American paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft order.

Although Boom has not disclosed how much each Overture aircraft will cost, BusinessInsider.com has estimated a $200 million price tag.

Counting the American contract, Boom’s order book, including purchases and options, now stands at 130 aircraft. That includes United Airlines, Japan Airlines and the U.S. Air Force.

That would put the initial American order at $4 billion, and the potential overall order at $12 billion.

In June 2021, Boom reached an agreement with United Airlines to produce 15 Overture airplanes by 2029 with an option for another 35. The value of that deal is $3 billion initially and $7 billion overall.

The American and United contracts are contingent on Overture meeting safety, operating and sustainability requirements.

Local fingerprints

Overture is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

Overture will be powered by four wing-mounted engines that also enable the airliner to cruise just under Mach 1 over land.

At those speeds, flying from Miami to London in just under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours are among the possibilities, Boom has said.

Kevin Baker, the Piedmont Triad International’s executive director, said in July that “grading is underway right now” for a planned 400,000-square-foot Boom Supersonic facility.

Construction is expected to start next year, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Elected officials have promised more than $116 million in local and state incentives to the company.

A state Commerce Department report on the Boom project determined the operational hub could bolster the North Carolina economy by $32.3 billion over the 20 years of the state’s $87.2 million Job Development Investment grant agreement.