 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rowan County employer plans to close plant

  • 0

Hitachi Metals North Carolina Ltd. has notified the N.C. Commerce Department of its plans to cease operations at its China Grove plant by Sept. 30, eliminating 81 jobs.

The plant is at 1 Hitachi Metals Drive. The company has provided ceramic ferrite magnets to automobile manufacturers since 1991.

The company said the job cuts will occur between Sept. 30 and Dec. 31.

All affected employees have been notified of the plant-closing plans. They will be given at least a 60-day notification of being let go.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert