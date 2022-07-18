Rowan County employer plans to close plant

Hitachi Metals North Carolina Ltd. has notified the N.C. Commerce Department of its plans to cease operations at its China Grove plant by Sept. 30, eliminating 81 jobs.

The plant is at 1 Hitachi Metals Drive. The company has provided ceramic ferrite magnets to automobile manufacturers since 1991.

The company said the job cuts will occur between Sept. 30 and Dec. 31.

All affected employees have been notified of the plant-closing plans. They will be given at least a 60-day notification of being let go.