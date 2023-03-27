A Ruff Housing property off Country Club Road in Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 18 months, this time to a East Bend group for just under $2.3 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property at 5648 Country Club Road contains a 10,150-square-foot building.

It was purchased by Graybrook Investments LLC. The seller is SCF RC Funding IV LLC, an affiliate of Essential Properties of Princeton, N.J. In November 2021, that affiliate paid $2.02 million for the property.

Also in November 2021, the affiliate bought the 1.07-acre property at 15 Battleground Court in Greensboro for $2.92 million that contains a 14,674-square-foot building.

In January 2023, the Ruff Housing property off Witt Street was sold for $1.82 million:: an 0.67-acre tract at 336 Witt St., which has an 8,500-square-foot building; and a 1-acre tract at 346 Witt St., which has a 16,560-square-foot building.

That buyer was E&MT Holdings LLC. The seller was SCF RC Funding IV LLC, also an affiliate of Essential Properties. In November 2021, the Essential affiliate bought the property for $1.61 million.