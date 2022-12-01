 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruger board declares $5 special dividend

Ruger

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. has about 1,900 employees overall, including 490 employees at last count at its manufacturing plant in Mayodan.

 Walt Unks, Journal

The board of directors for Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. has declared a special dividend of $5 per share.

The dividend is payable Jan. 5 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 15.

With 17.87 million outstanding shares as of Thursday, the special dividend payout would be worth $88.3 million.

Chief executive Christopher Killoy said the board’s reasoning behind the special dividend included “our strong operational and financial performance, including our consistently positive cash flow, and our current cash balance of $220 million.”

Ruger typically provides a quarterly dividend representing 40% of quarterly net income. For the third quarter, the board declared a dividend of 41 cents per share.

The manufacturer said it has about 490 of its 1,900 employees at its production hub in Mayodan.

