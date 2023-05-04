The chief executive of firearms manufacturer Sturm, Ruger & Co. said Wednesday that challenges to gain loans with large traditional banks is hitting “close to home.”

Ruger has about 490 of its 1,900 employees at its production hub in Mayodan.

Christopher Killoy said in Ruger’s first-quarter earnings news release that “we have been notified twice in the past five years by two of the nation’s largest banks, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, that they would not provide us with any credit because of the lawful products that we design, manufacture and sell.”

That’s in contrast to Ruger disclosing in October 2018 that it had secured a $40 million revolving line of credit with Wells Fargo that could be used for general corporate purposes.

What has changed is many financial institutions have amended their lending policies to reflect their evolving environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

Killoy’s comments came in the context of commenting on recent Republican-sponsored legislation in Congress and at the state level targeting what he called “discrimination against members of the firearms industry by the financial service industry.”

Killoy said Ruger is encouraged by the actions taken by several states “prohibiting state agencies from engaging with banks that discriminate against the law-abiding and highly regulated businesses in the firearm and ammunition industry.”

For example, Republican-sponsored N.C. House Bill 784, titled “Financial Institutions/ESG Factors,” gained the recommendation of the House Banking committee on April 27. Among the co-primary bill sponsors is Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth.

The bill was sent to the gate-keeper Rules and Operations committee, but was not included in the mass of bills that committee pushed through Wednesday as part of the legislature’s crossover week. It’s unlikely the bill will be addressed again during the 2023 session.

HB784 would “prohibit financial institutions from discriminating based on political affiliation or value-based or impact-based criteria, including (ESG) credit factors.”

That included not allowing banks to “refuse to provide financial services of any kind to, refrain from continuing to provide existing financial services to, terminate existing financial services with, or otherwise discriminate in the provision of financial services against a person solely based” on political affiliation of ESG policies.

HB785 would have allowed anyone refused services by a bank in violation of this section to bring action for injunctive relief in Superior Court with the potential for up to a $10,000 civil fine that could be tripled if the violation is determined to be willful.

The House did pass Wednesday by a 76-41 vote House Bill 750, which addressed ESG issues involving state agencies and state pension plan fiduciaries.

Killoy said Ruger is “hopeful that federal legislation to discourage such practices, including the Firearm Industry Non-Discrimination Act (or the FIND Act), will be enacted to put an end to this unjust treatment of our industry.”

2023 shareholder proposal

Ruger will hold a virtual shareholder meeting June 1.

There is one shareholder proposal on the agenda that would require Ruger to assess whether its advertising and marketing practices “may pose financial and/or reputational risks.”

The board of directors recommends voting against the proposal.

The board claimed the shareholder group’s “overarching goal is to damage the company’s business through recommendations that included encouraging banks, insurers and other financial services companies to boycott servicing the firearms industry, and dissuading credit card companies from processing payments for certain lawful firearms and associated products ... that proponents find distasteful.”

Quarterly results

Continuing decreased demand for firearms lowered Ruger’s first-quarter net income by 52.5% to $14.3 million.

Diluted earnings were 81 cents a share, compared with $1.70 a year ago. There were no earnings forecasts from Zacks Investment Research.

Sales were down 10.3% to $149.4 million.

“We took a disciplined approach, targeted a production mix that better aligned with consumer demand, and continued to responsibly manage our overall production levels to reflect market conditions as we did throughout 2022,” Killoy said.

Ruger’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 32 cents per share, payable May 31 24 to shareholders registered as of May 15. As typical, the dividend represents 40% of net income for the quarter.