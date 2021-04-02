Ruger chief executive's total compensation nearly doubles for 2020

The top executive of Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. received a 25% increase in salary to $625,000 for fiscal 2020, according to a regulatory filing Thursday.
Total compensation for Christopher Killoy, its president and chief executive, nearly doubled from $1.92 million in 2019 to $3.82 million in 2020.
Incentive pay jumped from $332,449 to $1.2 million. He also received $126,710 in profit sharing, up from $39,967 in 2019, along with a $46,875 bonus.
Killoy received stock awards valued at $1.75 million on the date they were awarded. He received $67,624 in all other compensation, which includes $35,242 in an accrued stock dividend, $25,650 in a company match to his 401(k) plan, and $6,722 in life-insurance premiums.
Ruger reported that the CEO pay ratio for Killoy was $80.20 to $1 for an average median employee at $47,631.
Ruger had at last count 490 employees at its plant in Mayodan.
Net income for fiscal 2020 was $90.4 million, compared with $32.3 million a year ago.
Sales jumped related to a sharp increase in demand for firearms, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and national political tension.
Thomas Dineen, treasurer and chief financial officer, received a 13.4% increase in salary to $396,875, incentive pay of $572,998, and total compensation of $1.75 million, up 68.5%.
Thomas Sullivan, senior vice president of operations, received a 4.5% increase in salary to $365.625, incentive pay of $577,871, and total compensation of $1.59 million, up 53.1%.
Kevin Reid, general counsel, had a 6.2% increase in salary to $315,625. He received $455,684 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.38 million, up 55%.
Shawn Leska, vice president of sales, received a 6.8% uptick in salary to $290,625. He received $372,969 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.18 million, up 44.8%.
Ruger will hold a virtual shareholder meeting May 12.
Unlike previous years in which anti-firearms advocates have submitted shareholder proposals, there were none made for the 2021 meeting.
336-727-7376