Ruger doubles operational space in Rockingham County

Sturm, Ruger & Co. has doubled its operational presence in Rockingham County by adding a leased facility near its Mayodan manufacturing plant.

Ruger has taken a former Hooker Furniture Corp. warehouse and storage building at 700 S. Ayersville Road, according to the county Economic Development and Tourism group.

Ruger began firearms production in 2014 in a 220,000-square-foot plant that was formerly occupied by Unifi Inc.

The plant represented a $25.7 million capital investment.

It has 490 of its overall 1,900 workforce in Mayodan. Ruger officials did not respond to questions about whether the additional leased space would lead to more hiring.

Christopher Killoy, Ruger's chief executive, told analysts during its fourth-quarter conference call that it is leasing a similarly sized facility to its manufacturing plant.

Killoy told analysts that the Mayodan plant "had the lead on our Marlin production, although we've had folks from all three of our locations assisting in that."

In October 2020, Ruger paid $28.3 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.