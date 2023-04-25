A sizable decline in incentive pay offset a base salary hike for the top executive of Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc., the manufacturer reported last week.

Total compensation for Christopher Killoy, its president and chief executive, dropped 9% to $3.33 million.

Killoy's base salary rose 7.1% to $750,000. Incentive pay dropped from $962,500 to $686,250. He also received $114,628 in profit sharing, down from $220,497 in 2021.

Killoy received stock awards valued at $1.75 million on the date they were awarded — the same as in 2021 and 2020.

He received $34,974 in all other compensation, which includes $27,450 in a company match to his 401(k) plan, and $7,524 in life-insurance premiums.

Ruger reported that the CEO pay ratio for Killoy was $61.60 to $1 for an average median employee at $54,177.

Continuing decreased demand for firearms, which was deflated significantly by high inflation, contributed to Ruger reporting a 43.3% drop in fiscal 2022 net income at $88.3 million.

The manufacturer said it has about 490 of its 1,900 employees at its production hub in Mayodan.

Thomas Dineen, treasurer and chief financial officer, received a 3.9% increase in base salary to $441,667, incentive pay of $303,094, down 30.8%, and total compensation of $1.48 million, down 11%.

Thomas Sullivan, senior vice president of operations, received a 4.4% increase in base salary to $391,667, incentive pay of $268,781, down 30.5%, and total compensation of $1.32 million, down 11.1%.

Kevin Reid, general counsel, had a 7.2% increase in base salary to $348,333. He received $239,044 in incentive pay, down 28.7%, and total compensation of $1.16 million, down 9.2%.

Shawn Leska, vice president of sales, received a 5.5% uptick in base salary to $316,667. He received $193,167 in incentive pay, down 29.7%, and total compensation of $990,292, down 10%.

2023 shareholder proposal

Ruger will hold a virtual shareholder meeting June 1.

There is one shareholder proposal on the agenda that would require Ruger to assess whether its advertising and marketing practices "may pose financial and/or reputational risks."

The board of directors recommends voting against the proposal.

The board said the shareholder group is "unwilling or unable to identify a single company advertisement that presents a concern."

"Based on these prior interactions, the board anticipates that such a report, if published, would not satisfy the proponents."

The board also claimed the shareholder group's "overarching goal is to damage the company’s business through the following steps:

* Ban lawful firearms and magazines sold by the company;

* Require development of certain (safety-designed) firearm products that consumers do not want;

* Encourage banks, insurers and other financial services companies to boycott servicing the firearms industry; and

* Dissuade credit card companies from processing payments for certain lawful firearms and associated products that proponents find distasteful.

2022 shareholder proposal results

During the 2022 annual meeting, more than two-thirds of Ruger shares cast were voted in favor of requiring a third-party Human Rights Impact assessment.

The vote requires Ruger’s board to oversee the assessment. The board had recommended shareholders vote against the proposal.

According to the proposal, the assessment could produce “recommendations for improving the human rights impacts of its policies, practices and products, above and beyond legal and regulatory matters.”

The proposal recommends Ruger’s board seek “input from stakeholders, including human rights organizations, employees and customers, (that) should be considered in determining the specific matters to be assessed.”

In the 2023 proxy filing to shareholders, Ruger's board said it "decided to carefully evaluate and consider the 2022 recommendation with a focus on the best interest of the company consistent with our duty to create long-term value for shareholders."

The board said it directed senior management to conduct research by investigating the process for creating a Human Rights Impact Assessment, evaluating what other companies have done, and exploring the import of adopting the U.N. Guiding Principles

"Over the course of the year, senior management presented its findings to the board," according to the filing.

"We reviewed the research and analysis, considered the shareholder recommendation, and identified the right path forward.

"Upon conclusion of the assessment, the board unanimously reaffirmed its original determination and declined to pursue a Human Rights Impact Assessment."